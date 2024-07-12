Country women celebrate 100 years in WA

Sunday marked the 100th birthday of the Country Women's Association in Western Australia and while the celebrations continued this week, there was plenty of business to attend to.
On Tuesday members gathered for the opening ceremony of the 100th State Conference, a three-day event which included the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.
The centenary celebrations marked the end of current State president, Anne Gething's time overseeing the organisation, and marked the start of new State president, Felicity Edwards' leadership journey.
The conference opening was attended by WA Premier, Roger Cook, who gave a keynote address, as well as Central Wheatbelt MLA, Mia Davies.
Two new books were launched a cookbook and a collection of stories from women spanning 100 years, as well as one of five commemorative varieties of native WA flowers, starting with a red grevillea named 'Women of Spirit'.
There were speakers sharing wisdom and reflections from the past 100 years, on the topics of education, advocacy, service, friendship and legacy.
Singer, songwriter and CWA member, Carmel Charlton wrote and performed an original song to celebrate the centenary, titled 'We'll be there'.
