Farm Weekly
Home/News

New books honour historical women, and beloved recipes

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
July 12 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pamela Batten (left) and Minister for Women's Interests Sue Ellery at the Women of Spirit book launch earlier this year.
Pamela Batten (left) and Minister for Women's Interests Sue Ellery at the Women of Spirit book launch earlier this year.

Alongside the yearly release of the beloved Country Women's Association (CWA) book, The CWA Cookery Book and Household Hints, at the 100th State conference this week marked the release of two new books.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.