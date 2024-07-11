New books honour historical women, and beloved recipes

Alongside the yearly release of the beloved Country Women's Association (CWA) book, The CWA Cookery Book and Household Hints, at the 100th State conference this week marked the release of two new books.
A book containing the stories of 100 women throughout CWA's history over the past 100 years, titled Women of Spirit was launched at the centenary celebrations, as well as a new cookbook, titled Generations in the Kitchen.
Women of Spirit features tributes and tales of 100 stand out women, from pioneers to modern-day trailblazers who have made a significant contribution to the CWA and Western Australia as a whole.
Honorary life member Pamela Batten was a co-ordinator on the editing team, and said it was fantastic to have the important social histories recorded and compiled into a book.
"Documented from 1924, these women have faced challenges, endured hardships, and have worked to improve the conditions and lives of women, men and children," Ms Batten said.
She said while the times have changed, the issues women were met with were mostly the same as is the inner strength and generosity found in these women during times of hardship.
There are stories of women who were forced to give away careers upon marriage, and other women forced into a career change after their communities were devastated by droughts or fire.
There are also stories of women campaigning for social change and women balancing society's priorities.
The research process took the editing team, made up of Ms Batten, Jocelyn Mitchell, Vivienne Rowney and Alan Jones across Australia.
"Family members were interviewed, photographs were collected, tears were shed and many, many stories were told," Ms Batten said.
"There is a strong sense of pride and honour for both the living legends featured in the book and the descendent family members, to witness this compilation."
The book was formally launched earlier this year.
Generations in the Kitchen is a distillation of truly the best, tried and trusted recipes from WA's country women.
"It's a book of family favourites, passed down from generation to generation," said editor Dorothy Crogan.
She said the book started out as an idea during COVID when ingredients were in short supply, and people were becoming reacquainted with the kitchen, asking for recipes that were quick and fool-proof.
"I've always enjoyed reading the names of the members who contributed to early editions of our cookbook, so I was determined that this cookbook would have the contributors name and branch, plus any history belonging to the recipes," Ms Crogan said.
During the recipe submission and collection period, Ms Crogan said one contributor submitted 15 recipes, which all ticked every box easy to put together, and delicious to name a few.
Deciding which recipes out of the bunch to keep was just one of many challenges encountered along the way.
Another was sourcing high resolution images of the recipes for the book, which ultimately required a food photographer and employed the skills of Melissa Bianca.
Ms Bianca cooked and photographed almost all of the recipes.
"They filled the book with creativity," Ms Crogan said.
"To quote Melissa, every recipe was easy to make, and the end results were incredibly flavoursome.
"Be proud of this production, because it's yours you own it," she told the audience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.