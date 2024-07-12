Virtual reality road safety nabs big win

TRANSAFE WA, a not-for-profit industry program that promotes safe driving practices alongside heavy vehicles and trucks, recently won the Rural & Remote Programs Award for its road safety project iNSTRUCKTA!
Transafe WA executive officer, Rob Sharpe, said they had been educating current and future road users, visiting schools and community groups, as well as attending industry events.
"We've travelled as far as Geraldton and out to Kalgoorlie, Esperance, Albany, and everywhere in between," Mr Sharpe said.
Among the not-for-profit's safety campaigns, iNSTRUCKTA!, which launched in January 2023, is by far its biggest to date.
A notable part of iNSTRUCKTA! is its virtual reality experience which highlights overtaking, turning trucks, blind spots and vehicles cutting in.
Participants enter a trailer where they can sit in one of the 10 truck seats where they are immersed in a virtual reality via wireless VR headsets.
Mr Sharpe said the use of AR technology (augmented reality, which is the addition of digital elements to real life surroundings) was considered but VR (virtual reality, which is totally immersive) was decided to be far more suitable for remote areas with less-than-reliable internet coverage.
"We've got a custom-built app that allows us to run it from iPads, which have all the information on them," he said.
Mr Sharpe said the program's reception had been rapturous among the communities that have experienced it.
"We've had positive reviews from the community but we've had very positive reactions from the trucking industry as well," he said.
"Most people are saying that this was needed this years ago, and are glad that it's been developed."
So far, Transafe WA has brought the iNSTRUCKTA! experience to more than 27,000 people.
Although the award and enthusiastic reception points to Transafe WA's success, Mr Sharpe said funding was always an ongoing battle.
"It's great to have these road safety initiatives, but we also need to keep it well-funded and out in the community," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.