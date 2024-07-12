Rural Women's Day a game changer for WA's regional women

Co-ordinating fun, engaging events bringing rural women together to focus on themselves and their own sense of wellbeing is the impetus of the team behind Rural Women's Day, which operates all over Australia.
The not-for-profit organisation was formed in 2019 in Victoria by Jackie Elliott and is being overseen here in WA by Cookernup farmer and mother of two, Sarah Hayes.
"Jackie is a sheep and grain farmer," Ms Hayes said.
"Back in 2019 she, like a lot of us farm wives, realised that all the existing social gatherings were very farm dominant and men oriented, there is nothing wrong with that of course, we still love those events, but she wanted something else."
Ms Hayes said Ms Elliott took the initiative and advertised to a "bunch of rural women" that she was hosting a lunch.
"It sold out to maximum capacity in a couple of days," Ms Hayes said.
"And Rural Women's Day or RWD has grown from there."
After she was left wondering if RWD were active in WA, Ms Hayes reached out to Ms Elliott.
"I contacted Jackie asking if an event was planned for WA," she said.
"There wasn't, it just wasn't possible due to Covid restrictions, plus as I had just had my first child I couldn't take it on myself.
"But we kept in contact and at the end of 2022 when everything was easing up I volunteered."
Ms Hayes said that to date, RWD events have brought together more than 12,000 Australian women.
"This year we have eight events across Australia with over 1000 women expected to attend," she said.
"Literally as the name suggests RWD hosts events purely for the women in rural and regional areas, allowing them to get off the land and have a day to focus on something that is not home or farm related."
The inaugural event for WA was held last year at Melville Park in Brunswick and attracted 70 women.
"Last year's event was the first and was a sell out," Ms Hayes said.
"Women came from all over WA, from as far north as Geraldton and from Albany in the south-east.
"It was amazing, we had some incredible guest speakers, feasted on a grazing table, had some wine, and spent about four hours mingling."
This year Phillips Brook Estate winery, located at Redmond, just outside of Albany, is the venue for the RWD WA event.
"Phillips Brook Estate is absolutely stunning, they have clearly spent time thinking of all aspects for a venue, the gardens are especially gorgeous," Ms Hayes said.
Without giving too much away Ms Hayes said attendees will be treated to six hours together, a flower arranging workshop and another surprise fun activity, and a session with a health professional focusing on breath work and stress management techniques.
"I am so excited for this year's RWD, it's going to be amazing," she said.
"WA is such a segregated state, I have interest from interstate guest speakers, who are all great, but it is my intention to keep all our events 100 per cent local, with the exception of our founder Jackie of course, who I am excited to say is coming over in September."
Ms Hayes acknowledged there are other women-run organisations that host events in WA, but feels RWD is slightly different as there is no focus on farm business or farm life, and as a busy mum she is looking forward to some "me" time.
Ms Hayes and partner Ben's story is one for the storybooks having lived near each other as children and re-connecting as adults.
"I grew up on sheep and piggery farming until I was about nine," she said.
"Then we moved to Cookernup, coincidentally I moved in next door to my now home and my now partner, which is how I met Ben."
Ms Hayes spread her wings, enlisting and serving in the military and travelling solo around the world and Australia, and then in 2017 she met back up with Ben.
"I moved onto his dairy and beef farm and you'll never catch me looking back," she said.
The pair welcomed their little boy Bodhi in March 2021 and daughter Bridie in November 2023.
Farm work and the children keep her busy but volunteering to coordinate the RWD event in WA has become a passion for Ms Hayes.
"I love organising events and am so glad I contacted Jackie," she said.
"I did not personally know her before I reached out on social media, but we are amazing friends now.
"My focus has been bringing women together to mingle, learn and meet game changers, women wanting to leave the world a better place, wanting to change things and grow things for the better.
"I believe everyone has their own niche and giving them the platform to voice it and inspire and encourage others to do the same is the vibe I aim for at these events."
Ms Hayes confirmed she plans to continue organising the annual RWD events.
"WA's event will happen every September," she said.
"Though I will be moving them around WA to ensure every region has an opportunity to benefit."
For more information visit @Ruralwomensday_WA on Instagram.
