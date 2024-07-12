Farm Weekly
Wool market retracts nationally

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
July 12 2024 - 12:00pm
The new four week sale roster for the new wool selling year has not had an affect on wool price either way, so far.
The Western Market Indicator (WMI) has followed the national trend and softened.

