Wool market retracts nationally

The Western Market Indicator (WMI) has followed the national trend and softened.
The price drop coincided with a last-minute decision to hold a single sale day in Fremantle, in the second week of the new selling year, with the offering of 5735 ending with a total of 4306 sold at a reduction of 15 cents per kilogram to realise 1247c/kg at the close of business on Tuesday.
The Australian wool market overall continued to retract, even with the new four-week sale program underway, that will see the three week recess in August instead.
The national offering was 31,147 bales, notably 12,550 bales less than the corresponding week of the previous season, with a total of 26,921 sold.
Elders district wool manager Darkan/Williams, Sarah Buscumb said the market was back across all three selling centres.
"The market fell for the fourth consecutive selling series," Ms Buscumb said.
"Buyer activity was cautious from the outset.
"Wool possessing favourable additional measurement (AM) performed better."
Lots containing less favourable AM results and lower yielding types did not receive the same level of buyer support and generally recorded the largest falls.
The individual Micron Price Guides (MPGs) for Merino fleece fell by between 6 and 50 cents.
The benchmark AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) fell by 18c/kg for the week and closed at 1107c/kg.
The EMI has lost 63c/kg over eight consecutive selling days to reach its lowest value since October 13, 2020.
Fremantle originally had a sale gazetted for next week, but due to lack of shearing in July, it was decided that there was not enough quantity to support this sale.
Despite there being no Fremantle sale, the national offering is only expected to fall slightly.
Currently, there is 30,518 bales on offer, with only Sydney and Melbourne in operation.
Fremantle will sell again in week four, before all centres, then enter a three-week recess in August.
