Timely rain for grain producing regions

Western Australia's farmers are going to need good rainfall for the rest of the growing season if the current production estimate of just over 16 million tonnes is to be reached.
The Grains Industry Association (GIWA) of WA released its July 2024 Crop Report today, suggesting "it is going to need to be a good year from here on in to hit the current potential of 15-16 million tonnes of total grain for Western Australia".
As is always the case with crop estimates, they are only estimates and they can change in a heartbeat if conditions change.
GIWA said rain at the start of July has reached many graingrowing regions, with falls up to 15 millimetres or more reported except for some southern areas and western parts of the Esperance port zone.
"Many crops were on a knife-edge at the end of June with little or no sub-soil moisture reserves and the rain could not have come sooner," GIWA said in its latest update.
"Crops were starting to show signs of moisture stress from the dry warm June and were getting to a point where grain yield potential may have been difficult to recover.
"Crops across the state now look deceptively fresh and in general have reasonable grain yield potential."
Breaking down the crop production numbers, the overall estimate in tonnages sits at 16,318,000 tonnes, which includes onfarm seed and feed requirements, as well as trade outside of the CBH Group network.
The Kwinana zone is expected to deliver the bulk of the crop, with estimates at 6,992,000t, while the Albany zone is slated for 4,120,000t, the Esperance zone 2,930,000t and the Geraldton zone 2,276,000t.
Overall, up to 9,200,000t of wheat is expected across the four zones, with barley accounting for 4,070,000t, canola 2,200,000t, oats 405,000t, lupins 360,000t and pulses 63,000t.
When it comes to the area of land planted to the different varieties, GIWA estimates that 8,738,000 hectares has been seeded this year.
Broken down, five million hectares of that is to wheat, with 1.48m hectares to barley, 1.65m hectares canola, 263,000ha to oats, 300,000ha to lupins and 45,000ha to pulses.
"The total crop area in the State is up from 2023 plantings and the area of canola is down, replaced by wheat," GIWA said.
"The oat area has increased in the traditional oat growing regions, although there is little change elsewhere.
"The lupin area is down again this year to 20-year lows, and pulse crop area is insignificant in the scheme of things."
