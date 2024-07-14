New State president elected to CWA

The Country Women's Association centenary marked the beginning of a new leadership journey, welcoming Felicity Edwards as the new State president.
She succeeds Anne Gething, who was elected in 2022 and served for two years.
Ms Edwards joined the CWA Perth Belles branch in 2017 at age 46.
While most of her adult life and career has been in Perth, Ms Edwards grew up in Beverley on a wheat and sheep farm, before her family moved to farm at Narrikup where she lived until she came to Perth for university.
In her first year she was appointed branch treasurer, and two years later, was appointed the State treasurer.
"It's been an amazing journey, there's been amazing opportunities I've been able to take up," Ms Edwards said.
"It's been a rapid climb through the ranks, and opportunities like that don't come along in other places.
"I've made amazing friendships with my branch members, women with similar interests as me in the city, but with country values."
Stepping into her new role, Ms Edwards wants to maintain the strong leadership that came before her, and take action on pressing issues such as domestic violence.
She's also interested in mental health, which incidentally is a core part of being a CWA member.
"Women generally come to the CWA seeking friendship and support, overcoming loneliness which is a part of mental health," Ms Edwards said.
Over the past 12 months, she has also been on the Grandcarers WA board, which is a CWA community partner.
Grandcarers is an organisation which supports grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
"That's become a real passion of mine, assisting that different family structure," she said.
"The partnership with CWA is to get that support into the regions, and find all those grandparents that have nowhere to go there's so many out there."
Ms Edwards wants to get back to basics.
"My vision is more to get back to what we're here for, what our purpose is, and remind our existing membership about that," she said.
Outside of community leadership, Ms Edwards has run her own ironing business, Pressed for Success, for the past 20 years, and is able to bring her business skills into the new role.
"I have the energy and the business experience to be able to lead and organise the CWA," she said.
Ms Edwards said she was lucky that her business was running smoothly to allow her to take on the role, and she was interested in creating opportunities for people to volunteer, even if they are time-poor.
"At the Perth Belles branch, we meet at night, we do events on the weekends, because we've got all these business roles and mothering roles that we need to attend to," she said.
"It's getting a lot harder for people to volunteer, and do the things they really want to do, and are passionate about.
"One thing I want to address is, how can we make volunteering available to people, it's not that they don't want to do it, it's just making it possible for them."
