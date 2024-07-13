Jackie Jarvis announces boost for WA food and beverage businesses

Agrifood and Beverage Vouchers of up to $20,000 over two vouchers are now available to help small to medium-sized businesses across WA take their operations to the next level.
Business owners can use their vouchers across five categories, including business planning, manufacturing for business growth, sales and marketing, financial health, and environmental sustainability and social responsibility.
The Agrifood and Beverage Voucher Program continues to help a vast range of businesses, build international competitiveness, improve efficiencies, enhance green credentials and create jobs.
Since its inception in 2018, 355 vouchers valued at $1.9 million have given WA businesses access to professional expertise to identify opportunities, overcome challenges and realise potential.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said the program was a real success story.
She said it had helped WA agrifood and beverage businesses to achieve their goals and capture enduring benefits to local communities and the economy.
"Over the past six years, this program has supported a diverse range of businesses from speciality food and baked products, to dairy, honey and seafood, to coffee and confectionery through to beer, wine, spirits and more from the north to the south of the State," Ms Jarvis said.
