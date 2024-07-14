Sleek MF 5s tractors see big improvements says Tambellup Tractors team

Released to the market just under a year ago, the Massey Ferguson 5 Series S tractor range has seen a few tweaks and improvements on the previous model.
The new MF 5 S Series ranges from 105 to 145 horsepower tractors.
Tambellup Tractors sales consultant, Nino Micaly, said the four cylinder AGCO Power engine had been repositioned, granting the cab one of the lowest decibel ratings on the market at 69 decibels, the lowest of any current tractor on the market.
The City of Swan has taken delivery of a few of these models, Mr Micaly added, requesting front axle suspension.
These units have front linkage and front axle suspension and the tyres sizes will be smaller so they can operate under trees.
Due to the renewed wide grills, all the radiators have access to fresh air.
"That means the motor is running with more efficiency and it runs a lot cooler," he said.
The operator has a great degree of comfort, Mr Micaly added, with the front axle and cab suspension.
"They've done only minor changes in the cab because the previous model had quite a good cab," he said.
The rear linkage has an upgraded lift capacity of up to 6 tonnes, and the front lift of up to 3t.
"With how low the bonnet tilts, it gives you really excellent vision for when you're using loaders it makes it ideal for something like the cattle industry," said Tambellup Tractors salesman Luke Bundensen said.
"The subframe is cast, so it makes it a really solid, heavy-duty unit."
When a loader-ready tractor is ordered from the factory, a long joystick in the cab is designed to raise and lower the bucket as is standard, but it can be used to change the speed of travelling and changing direction back-and-forth, Mr Micaly pointed out.
"So you don't have to use your normal controls to do that and there's another function with the loader, the brake to neutral so instead of putting your foot on the clutch, by braking it actually neutralises the clutch," he said.
Mr Micaly said with the addition AdBlue, a diesel exhaust fluid used to reduce the amount of pollution a diesel engine produces, the MF 5s tractors were rated to European carbon emission standards, which far surpasses Australia's.
