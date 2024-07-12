CWA associate membership open to all

People of all ages and genders can now become recognised supporters of the Country Women's Association (CWA) in Western Australia, thanks to recent changes to the organisation's 100-year-old constitution.
The changes made headlines this week as the new constitution expanded the associate membership to everyone in the community, as well as people under the age of 18 years old.
The CWA has offered an associate membership since its' inception in 1924, allowing women to financially support the organisation and its causes, but doesn't allow them to vote, attend meetings and have an individual branch membership and now this membership is open to all.
This associate membership is now a way of formally recognising CWA's supporters.
"We've always had tremendous recognition and support from our local communities," said membership officer Megan DePiazz.
"Now people can give a financial donation, or just feel a little bit more connected, as an associate member.
"We've had recognition and support from them, and now we're giving it back to them, recognising that they've always supported us, by opening that membership to include them."
Two other significant changes were also made to the constitution; allowing the CWA to be recognised as a charity, and creating an extra category for board membership.
CWA is known for and has always operated as a charity but has never formally been recognised as one, and now with changes to wording in the constitution, is now one step closer to charity status.
Charity status will allow the organisation to become financially sustainable, furthering its longevity.
Allowing qualified non-members to join the CWA board was another change to the constitution.
Previously, board members had to have been a branch member, also known as an ordinary member of the CWA to take a seat on the board, however new rules allow for appointed board members.
Appointed board members bring skills and experience from outside of the organisation, as well as community feedback and values.
"They can bring corporate skills and expertise that align with our strategic direction," said CWA chief executive officer Trish Langdon.
Changes to the constitution were voted on in its entirety, and passed with 106 votes to two.
"The reform is about the relevance and modernisation of the constitution and the association," Ms Langdon said.
"For us, it's all about sustaining CWA into the future, to keep going with the work that we do."
