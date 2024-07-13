Farm Weekly
Home/News

Avon Association the early Country Football Championships leaders

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
July 13 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action between Avon and Upper Great Southern at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Leederville on Friday afternoon.
Action between Avon and Upper Great Southern at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Leederville on Friday afternoon.

Avon is the early pace-setter in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships that got underway across metropolitan grounds in Perth on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.