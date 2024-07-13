Avon Association the early Country Football Championships leaders

Avon is the early pace-setter in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships that got underway across metropolitan grounds in Perth on Friday.
Avon claimed both of its Division 1 games at Leederville Oval to be the only undefeated team in that group, defeating Upper Great Southern by 21 points and then Goldfields by six points in an arm wrestle.
Goldfields won the first game of the round with a comprehensive win over the Peel Cavaliers.
Peel bounced back in its second appearance, taking a last-minute win over South West after trailing for most of the game.
In the last game of the day, South West put in a commanding display, dominating in its 73 point win over Great Southern.
Today's first division one game, at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Fremantle, will see Avon and Peel face off at 1pm, followed by Goldfields v South West at 2pm, Upper Great Southern v Peel at 3pm, Avon v South West at 4pm and Upper Great Southern v Goldfields at 5pm.
Great Northern was the only team to win both of its Division 2 games at Revo Fitness Stadium, Claremont.
It opened its account with a 17 point win over North Pilbara and then downed Eastern Districts by 20 points.
Ongerup was the first winner of the day, defeating Mortlock by 25 points, before North Pilbara was too strong for Central Midlands, to the tune of 28 points and Eastern Districts had an 11 point win over Mortlock.
Central Midlands took its only win of the day - and it was a big one, overpowering Ongerup by 40 points.
Great Southern and Esperance both had two wins each in Division 3 games that were played at Gil Fraser Reserve, North Fremantle.
Northern Midlands and Central Wheatbelt both claimed one win each.
Friday results:
Division 1, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Leederville.
Division 2, Revo Fitness Stadium, Claremont
Division 3, Gil Fraser Reserve, North Fremantle
