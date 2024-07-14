Harvest Road Group helps raise awareness around regional mental health

Andrew and Nicola Forrest's agribusiness Harvest Road Group has embraced the Blue Tree Project by painting trees across the group's eight stations and farms across Western Australia.
Over the past few months, Harvest Road Group team members participated in tree paintings at every Forrest property including the Springvale Aggregation and Jubilee Downs in the Kimberley, Minderoo station, Minilya and Balfour Downs stations in the Pilbara, Brickhouse station in the Gascoyne, Hill River in the Mid West and the Koojan Downs Feeding Facility in the Wheatbelt.
The Blue Tree Project is a mental health charity that flourished from a grassroots movement in regional Western Australia.
Its mission is to help spark difficult conversations and break down the stigma of mental health, by giving dead trees "a blue lease on life".
More than 1196 trees have been painted blue across Australia and other parts of the world, becoming conversation starters and symbols of hope for many.
Harvest Road Group chief operating officer, Agribusiness, Ben Dwyer said the company wanted to help reduce the stigma of mental health issues for people, particularly in regional Australia.
"It's an enormous privilege to live and work in the bush but sometimes people struggle with isolation or feel afraid to reach out for help Blue Tree Project has an important message that we want to support across our regional community," Mr Dwyer said.
Bryan and Linda Moroney, station managers at Brickhouse, painted a tree with their four children and said it was a wonderful opportunity.
"It's a wonderful cause and a great talking point for team members on the station," they said.
"The kids are always looking out for it now and are quick to spot any others they see around."
Harvest Road Group also sponsors 'A Night Under The Stars', Blue Tree Project's country gala that seeks to unite regional, remote and rural towns to aid in fundraising for mental health.
This year 800 people raised more than $80,000 to benefit more than 12 regional groups.
Blue Tree Project founder Kendall Whyte said the organisation was currently travelling throughout WA to provide mental health support to regional towns, communities and families, by visiting 16 locations, travelling more than 3500 kilometres and connecting with thousands of people.
"Living regionally presents extra challenges so it's important we reach these rural pockets to help kick the stigma of mental health," Ms Whyte said.
