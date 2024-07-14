Old foes go head to head in today's Country Football Championship final

Avon and South West will face off in the Division 1 Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships at Sullivan Logistics Stadium in Leederville today at 1.30pm.
The final will be a rematch of the clash between the two powerhouses at Fremantle Oval in day two of the annual competition, at Community Bank Oval, Fremantle.
On that occasion Avon took the win by nine points.
Earlier in the day, Avon suffered its only loss of the competition, being defeated by Peel in a one-point nailbiter.
This was on the back of Avon winning both of its games, at the Leederville oval on Friday.
South West, after being beaten by Peel by one point on Friday and then thumping Upper Great Southern, claimed another win on Saturday, downing Goldfields by 22 points.
The game is also a rematch of last year's Grand Final where Avon 6.7 (43) defeated South West 4.7 (31).
Day 2 results:
Division 1, Fremantle Oval, Saturday.
