South West turns tables in WA country football championships final

The tables were turned when the Division 1 grand final of the Nutrien Ag Solutions WA Country Football Championships were decided at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Leederville, on Sunday afternoon.
After losing to Avon 12 months earlier, South West won the rematch this time around, defeating their rivals, 7.8 (50) to 5.9 (39).
The South West team was strong at both ends of the ground in the first quarter, kicking 2.1 (13), while restricting Avon to just three points.
The second quarter however was the complete opposite, with Avon taking control, leading 4.5 (29) to 2.2 (14) by the main break.
The third quarter is often the premiership quarter and this proved the case for South West, kicking four straight goals, while restricting Avon to two solitary points.
South West went into the final quarter with a nine-point lead and managed to extend it slightly to take the 11-point win.
In the deciding game last year, Avon won the final by 12 points.
Great Northern 8.12 (60) defeated Central Midlands Coastal 3.6 (24) in the earlier Division 2 grand final.
While the final margin was 36 points, the start was a low-scoring affair, with Great Northern kicking 1.5 (11) in the first quarter, while Central Midlands didn't bother the scorers at all.
The game opened up a bit more in the second term, with Central Midlands registering 1.2 (8), but at the same time, Great Northern added another 2.3, to lead by 18 points.
It was an even affair in the third quarter, but Great Northern held the upper hand and stretched that advantage in the run to the final siren.
It was a sweet moment for Great Northern after losing to the Goldfields by 15 points in last year's Division 2 final.
When it came to the Division 3 final, Great Southern 7.7 (49) took the win over Esperance, 3.4 (22).
It was the second year in a row that Esperance suffered a grand final loss in the annual country football carnival.
Great Southern held a two-goal lead in the first quarter and built on that as the game progressed.
The CBH Group Colts grand final was decided last Friday, when Peel 5.2 (32) defeated South West 4.5 (29).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.