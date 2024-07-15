CSBP laboratory ready to analyse plant samples from WA growers

Graingrowers are being encouraged to send their onfarm samples into the CSBP Soil and Plant Analysis Laboratory for processing to assist them in making informed land use and management decisions.
With crops established across WA's growing regions post-seeding, the CSBP laboratory has begun processing NUlogic Plant Analysis samples.
CSBP Fertilisers said plant sampling at this stage of the season provided growers with the opportunity to assess the nutrient levels of their crops and pastures, helping to rectify any deficiencies, minimising any impact on production and crop yields.
Once nutrient deficiencies are visible on a plant, then the crop is already under stress. If discovered early enough, the majority of limiting macronutrients, including nitrogen (N), potassium (K), and sulfur (S), can be addressed in-season.
Plant testing also helps growers to gauge trace element levels in their paddocks.
NUlogic plant samples collected onfarm are sent to the CSBP Lab for assessment by a highly skilled team.
CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said sampling and analysis conducted by the CSBP laboratory played an important part in helping CSBP continue to deliver the best advice to WA growers.
"We know that plant test results indicating a marginal status of certain nutrients can restrict final yield to only 60 to 80 per cent of a grower's targets," Mr Lamp said.
"Plant sampling enables growers to identify potential losses and mitigate them with timely nutrient application.
"It is a quick, simple and cost-effective measure to get a gauge of nutrient uptake and is essential for growers looking to optimise production.
"Importantly, results from plant sampling can also be used by growers to make informed decisions about fertiliser applications in seasons to come."
Results are returned to growers by their CSBP account manager, who can then assist with understanding any nutrient imbalances.
To guarantee accurate results growers should ensure hands are clean or gloves are worn when collecting plants, noting any metallic fungicidal sprays used and avoid sampling physiologically stressed plants, damaged or dusty leaves.
NUlogic Plant Analysis is only available to CSBP customers.
