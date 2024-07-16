Canada welcomes touring Australian graingrowers

Close to 40 graingrowers from across Australia together with Rabobank staff are currently enjoying a 12 day journey through Canada's grain sector.
The group, which is spending most of its time in Alberta and Saskatchewan, is visiting seven leading grain farms, innovative grain businesses, grain handling infrastructure and research facilities.
The tour itinerary also includes visiting Ag in Motion the largest outdoor farm expo in Western Canada and the Calgary Stampede.
Rabobank has been hosting Client Knowledge Tours since 2017, specifically designed to connect its clients with high-calibre, progressive farmers and leading food and agribusinesses across the globe.
Previously tour groups have visited the US, Europe, and South America allowing participating farmers to expand their understanding of food and/or fibre production and the global supply chain.
