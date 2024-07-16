Farm Weekly
Canada welcomes touring Australian graingrowers

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated July 16 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 10:00am
Rabobank Canadian Grain Tour participants, Lake Grace graingrowers Leon and Sarah Clarke, at the Kamper Group farm in Alberta, a family-owned 10,000 acre irrigated potato, bean, yellow pea and wheat operation.
Rabobank Canadian Grain Tour participants, Lake Grace graingrowers Leon and Sarah Clarke, at the Kamper Group farm in Alberta, a family-owned 10,000 acre irrigated potato, bean, yellow pea and wheat operation.

Close to 40 graingrowers from across Australia together with Rabobank staff are currently enjoying a 12 day journey through Canada's grain sector.

