The Soderlund family swapped beach sand for wheat, now they're heading to the snow

After fully embracing life in the Wheatbelt for the past three years, it is time for a new adventure across the ditch for the Tammin-based Soderlund family.
Rik and Joanne Soderlund moved to Tammin in 2021 with their children Kimberley and Hudson when Ms Soderlund was appointed as chief executive officer at the Shire of Tammin.
The Wheatbelt was a completely different environment to the isolated and picturesque Cocos Keeling Islands, and their next destination is yet another deviation the rugged South Island of New Zealand.
"It is with genuine mixed emotions that we are departing the Wheatbelt, we have well and truly fallen in love with this region and will so miss the incredible people that call this region home," Mr Soderlund said.
The isolated Cocos Keeling Islands is a half-day flight from Perth, 900 kilometres from Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean and Tammin is 184 km east of Perth, while Greymouth is 167 km from Christchurch.
Given the diversity of these three locations, it is fair to assume the Soderlunds are always up for a challenge.
"After spending seven amazing years living on the idyllic Cocos Keeling Islands, we were looking for the next adventure," Mr Soderlund said.
"We wanted to give the kids a taste of rural life where community spirit is still strong.
"We arrived in Tammin in October 2021 and were immediately welcomed by the wonderful community here, and we have called Tammin home ever since."
Shortly after their arrival, in January 2022, Mr Soderlund began his role as chief executive officer of the Wheatbelt Business Network.
"Both our roles have allowed us the opportunity to see and experience all corners of the Wheatbelt for which we are very grateful," he said.
"Moving here from the Cocos Keeling Islands to the Wheatbelt just had so much to offer in comparison, especially with the sporting and social opportunities being significantly greater, and after only a few months we genuinely felt like we had lived here for a lifetime.
"The community culture in Tammin was so welcoming and inspiring in terms of serving your community for its continued betterment, and after living somewhere where dry goods only arrived every few months on a ship and perishables arrived once a fortnight if you were lucky, the fact that we could buy a bottle of fresh milk whenever we wanted was pretty impressive when we first arrived."
The four members of the family quickly became actively involved with the activities on offer in Tammin and its surrounding areas, and also made a lasting impression on the townsfolk.
"In terms of favourite things to do we love getting out camping and exploring the region as well as travelling around through our various sporting pursuits with the kids," Ms Soderlund said.
Ms Soderlund joined the local hockey club, despite not having played before, Mr Soderlund took up bowls, kayaking, continued to feed his love for kitesurfing, and the children embraced many of the local leisure activities while they attended Tammin Primary School and Cunderdin District High School.
"We did everything," Ms Soderlund said.
"We dived head first into the opportunities in this region, from sporting pursuits, social pursuits, board and volunteering opportunities, we've ended up as president of the Pony Club, coach of the Tammin Junior Cricket Club, coach of the Kellerberrin Junior Footy club, netball umpire, the list goes on.
"The kids embraced the opportunities that the Wheatbelt provided by way of sports, they both did footy, cricket, tennis, aquatic club, hockey Kimberley also played netball and Hudson played basketball.
"Kimberley is a passionate horse rider and has spent many an hour riding and competing around the Wheatbelt."
The family's indoctrination into the community was widely welcomed and their absence will be felt according to Shire of Tammin president Charmaine Thomson, who described Ms Soderlund as always being "flat out".
"As a chief executive officer, Jo was an incredible leader," Ms Thomson said.
"She delivered a high level of service to our community and council and formed strong relationships between our shire, community groups and subcommittee groups that she was involved in.
"Since arriving in Tammin straight away Jo, Rik, Kimmy and Huddy became a part of our community."
Ms Thomson recognised the family's strong commitment to local sporting and leisure clubs, as well as their popularity, passion and impact.
"They have all been a major part of our community and will be dearly missed by not only our shire but the surrounding shires that they were involved in," she said.
The Soderlund family's pursuits did not end on the sporting field they even became farmers,
"We were fortunate enough to purchase a small farm in Tammin in 2022 and share-farmed this property with our incredible neighbour," Ms Soderlund said.
"This enabled us to dabble in all things cropping and really feel like a local.
"Again, the support and advice we received was amazing and it certainly strengthened our connections in the region."
Ms Soderlund said Kimberley and Hudson embraced the many tasks farmers has to contend with when growing a crop.
"The kids became obsessed with checking the weather forecast, grain prices and everything to do with cropping," she said.
"The experience of sowing and then harvesting our first ever crop was pretty special.
"Most mornings the kids still wonder if our wheat is in their Weet-Bix."
Both Rik and Joanna Soderlund said the community spirit of their time in Tammin would remain with them always.
"It is quite cliché to say, but through some of the tough times the community spirit that shines in times of need is an aspect of our time here that we will not forget," Ms Soderlund said.
"Fires, flooded roads and major storms, it is during these circumstances that the people of the Wheatbelt show their true colours and the support, willingness, and can-do attitude is so inspiring."
The Soderlunds admitted the decision to leave didn't come lightly, but they are excited to head to New Zealand.
"It was incredibly difficult and emotional for both of us to share the news with our respective organisations and the community in general that we would be departing the region," Ms Soderlund said.
"It is somewhere that as a family we have thrived purely because of the nature and character of the people who live here, there is so much opportunity in this region and the passion and genuine nature of the people of the Wheatbelt make it one of the prime locations in Australia to live, work and play."
But now Greymouth, the west coast of New Zealand's South Island's largest town, awaits them.
"After a family holiday to Canada earlier this year we fell in love with the prospect of living somewhere with mountains and snow," Mr Soderlund said.
"Canada proved too hard to move to so, New Zealand came on our radar.
"We are excited for new personal and professional opportunities over there and the kids are looking forward to experiencing a whole new range of recreational opportunities."
Mr Soderlund's colleague at the Wheatbelt Business Network (WBN),Gemma Bovington, has been appointed as acting chief executive officer following his resignation.
"Rik has been a fantastic leader showing true compassion and trust in his team's strengths," Ms Bovington said.
"His commitment to both the Wheatbelt region and its business community has been evident through a number of board and committee appointments across various industries and organisations.
"Rik has been a strong advocate for existing and potential economic development in the region, seeing the Wheatbelt lead the way in industry diversification and adaptation in all sectors."
A recruitment committee has been appointed to source WBN's next chief executive officer, with the process currently underway.
