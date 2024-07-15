CBH wagon prototypes expected to land in WA soon

The new prototype wagons being built in China for The CBH Group are one step closer to being tested on the local rail network here in WA.
In early July, CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara and chief operating officer Mick Daw travelled to China to inspect the prototype grain hopper wagons being manufactured by CRRC Meishan.
Members of the CRRC Meishan board welcomed Mr Macnamara, Mr Daw and other CBH representatives for an unveiling of the wagons and a tour of the production facilities and workshops.
CRRC Meishan is a leader in the development and manufacture of rail freight equipment and has exported more than 10,000 railway freight cars to more than 50 countries since 1989.
Rail is an important part of CBH's supply chain and CRRC Meishan is delivering 650 new grain hopper wagons to help CBH expand its rail fleet.
The wagons, in conjunction with the 24 new locomotives CBH has purchased, will be instrumental in achieving CBH's 'Path to 2033' Strategy, which aims to increase the monthly export capacity of the supply chain to deliver sustained, long-term value for WA growers.
Preparations are now underway to transport the prototype wagons to WA for testing on the rail network.
Following the tests, CBH expects the first tranche of new wagons to start arriving from November onwards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.