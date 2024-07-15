Cyclists and runners to test themselves on Mid West gravel roads again

Nabawa's population will expand from 118 people to more than 1000 when the town hosts the Backroads Gravel for the third time, on Saturday, August 10.
Established in 2022, Backroads Gravel has grown to be one of the biggest offroad mass participation cycling events in WA.
The 2023 event attracted 665 participants, almost doubling the numbers from the inaugural 2022 event - and indications are previous numbers will be exceeded for the 2024 event.
Backroads Gravel features five different distances that accommodate all ages and abilities.
The longest distance covers 160 kilometres, attracting WA's elite cycling talent, as well as those looking for a cycling challenge.
For the cycle racing enthusiasts, the additional race distances are 100km and 60km.
Over the first two years, the event has lured cyclists from other disciplines such as road and mountain biking, who took on the gravel race challenge.
For riders new to cycling, perhaps the stars of the future, or those wanting to participate in the event without the need to race, Backroads Gravel includes two rides of 20km and 10km.
Backroads Gravel course director, Roger Swan, has developed courses that showcase the best features the Chapman Valley has to offer.
"The courses are designed to include a combination of local government gravel roads, as well as traversing through eight farming properties, delivering an experience unique to the region," Mr Swan said.
The race timing will coincide with the maturing of the canola and wheat crops.
"The support from the Chapman Valley farming community has been instrumental in creating the Backroads experience, they've opened up their gates and properties to let us through, it really is one of the special features of the event," he said.
The 2023 event saw the introduction of an offroad gravel run.
Like gravel cycling, running is experiencing a boom in recent times, particularly offroad and trail events.
Backroads features two run distances, 14km and 5km.
Starting and finishing at Mazzuchelli Oval, Backroads uses local gravel roads and farm properties.
"Running through head high canola fields isn't something most people would do as part of their normal running routine, we feel its another opportunity to create a point of difference to other fun runs," Mr Swan said.
Gemma Dale, managing director of The Event Team, organisers of Backroads Gravel, said the aim for both the cycling and running events was to create a challenge for people to aspire to, to train for and to feel a sense of achievement once they've finished.
She said the event was as much about completing as it is competing.
"We're moved by the excitement of the kids participating in the 10km ride as much as we are with the winners of the 160km event, sometimes even more," Ms Dale said.
"When developing Backroads, we wanted to create a positive legacy, to see more people exercising, riding bikes, running, getting out and realising the physical and mental health benefits.
"The 2023 Backroads event experienced an increase of nearly 100 per cent growth in Mid West participation from the inaugural event, over 300 locals took part in the ride and run, so we feel we've made a great start to achieving our goals.
"As the event grows in profile, we see it becoming an icon in the mass participation sport calendar."
More than 500 participants are expected to travel to the region for a weekend "race-cation" and an opportunity to indulge in local hospitality and attractions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.