Cyclists and runners to test themselves on Mid West gravel roads again

July 15 2024 - 12:00pm
The annual Backroads Gravel is back for a third year. Photos by Daniela Tommasi.
Nabawa's population will expand from 118 people to more than 1000 when the town hosts the Backroads Gravel for the third time, on Saturday, August 10.

