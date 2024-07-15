New truck signage regulations an overreach

On July 1, Western Australia became the first state to introduce new pictorial length signage on road trains.
The signage will replace the existing 'ROAD TRAIN' or 'LONG VEHICLE' signs, which currently cover vehicle combinations ranging from 22 meters to 60 meters in length, with an aim to enhance road safety by providing clearer visual cues to other road users.
Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA)n president, Darran Bairstow said the new heavy vehicle sign requirements announced by Main Roads WA have not been thought through.
"The cost impost on transport companies is significant with even small fleets looking at costs as high as $14,000 to change over," Mr Bairstow said
"Some companies will need to make changes to their equipment to accommodate the new requirements."
Main Roads WA said the newly introduced regulatory measure would help drivers better gauge the length of the road trains in front of them, leading to safer overtaking and improved decision-making.
The new signage should be displayed on the rear of restricted access vehicles, including road trains and other heavy vehicles.
"It will indicate the number of trailers and the total length of the vehicle, depicted as an equivalent number of car lengths," Main Roads WA said.
"This visual representation is designed to give road users a more accurate understanding of the size of these vehicles, aiding in safer road sharing.
"The updated signs will offer more precise information, improving safety for all road users."
Mr Bairstow said he was unsure of the effectiveness of the new signage as a safety measure and said industry did not know the change was being implemented.
"The LRTAWA supports initiatives that improve road safety, but I am sceptical about the safety benefits of this change when a motorist is expected to comprehend a message that is eight centimetres high on the back of a truck, that is travelling at 100 kilometres per hour," Mr Bairstow said.
"I'm concerned this is likely to cause more distraction when drivers should be concentrating on the road.
"We know that distracted drivers figure prominently in accident statistics Mr Bairstow said, the change came as a surprise to industry."
Main Roads WA said it had tested the new signage system on regional roads during 2022 and 2023.
"The trial received overwhelmingly positive feedback, with approximately 90 per cent of respondents supporting the new signage," Main Roads WA said.
It said that while WA is currently the only state to implement this type of signage, there has been interest from other interstate road authorities.
Interstate heavy vehicle operators traveling into WA will not face penalties under the new regulations, as existing warning signage will still be recognised and accepted.
Mr Bairstow said the industry would be very interested in seeing the trial premise and data.
"I would be interested to see the criteria for the trial and how the safety outcomes were measured," Mr Bairstow said.
