As caretaker of WA's grain receival standards and reviews, the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) has this week finalised its annual review, announcing there will be no change to barley or lupin receival standards for the 2024-25 harvest.
As a service to the WA grains industry, GIWA reviews the State's grain receival standards on an annual basis to ensure receival standards are fit for purpose to meet end use customer requirements.
GIWA called for industry submissions on receival standards, excluding wheat standards which are managed by Grain Trade Australia, in March and received one submission concerning weed seed standards in barley.
GIWA chief executive officer Peter Nash said after considering this submission, GIWA's Standards Review Committee determined to undertake a review of current malt and feed barley weed seed receival standards to determine if any changes are required to meet current market requirements, and the practicality of growers to meet current tolerances.
"The committee reviewed data supplied by CBH and Bunge on weed seed detections in barley receivals over a range of seasons and has concluded that additional data is required to determine whether there is any need to change weed seed categories and tolerances in malt and feed barley grades," Mr Nash said.
"Additional data has been requested from both CBH and Bunge, and this will be reviewed when available.
"If the data suggests that any changes to barley receival standards may be justified, the committee will first consult with all sectors of the barley industry that may be impacted by any potential change to weed seed tolerances.
"Importantly there will be no change to barley receival standards for the 2024/25 harvest."
GIWA's 2024 review of grain receival standards also finalised consideration of a submission received in 2021 seeking a change to the definition of foreign material in the lupin receival standard.
To determine whether any change to the definition of foreign material, or to any associated tolerances in the lupin receival standard, the GIWA Standards Review Committee asked CBH to undertake a trial on behalf of industry to assist the committee to better understand the composition of foreign material in lupins.
CBH obliged and the data was collected and reviewed by the committee over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 harvests who concluded that no change was needed, therefore the 2024-25 lupin receival standards will remain the same as per the 2023-24 standards.
