The world is running low on available wheat

Supply and demand is what drives agricultural markets.
If there is a lot of stock of a particular commodity, then that commodity will drop in price.
We have recently seen grain prices fall under pressure and fall from recent highs.
So this would point towards the world being awash with wheat.
Is this the case?
Firstly, wheat doesn't operate in a vacuum.
There are other factors, in addition to wheat, that impact wheat prices (such as corn prices for example).
Let's take a look at why wheat is in a precarious situation.
Chart 1 displays wheat stocks.
I have displayed two different sides of wheat stocks.
The first is the total global stocks (green bar), and the stocks of the top eight exporters are in the dots.
If we look at the global wheat stocks, they are actually quite high, at 252 million metric tonnes.
Despite these tonnages, they have reduced from the highs of 2018.
If we examined the numbers just at the higher level, we'd think the world was well supplied.
This isn't 100 per cent the case.
We closely monitor the top eight exporters, who contribute most of the world's exportable surplus.
This wheat can be exported to countries of deficit - those in need.
At present, the world's wheat exporters' stocks are at 52.6mmt, the lowest since 2007.
If you recall 2007, this period was when wheat prices achieved one of their highest peaks in history.
At its peak, CBoT wheat futures achieved more than 1000 US cents per bushel, a price never achieved again until the Russian invasion of Ukraine (refer Chart 2).
The stocks from the top exporters are low, and it will only take an incident in one or two of these to cause supplies to decline.
For instance, production declines or the export blockages which have been experienced in Russia/Ukraine in recent years.
If we look further, the stocks-to-use (STU) ratio is a crucial barometer which is used to provide insight into the relationship between supply and demand.
The STU ratio is displayed as either a percentage or a number of days.
I prefer using a ratio, but both are showing the same thing.
A lower ratio means the world is less supplied and vice versa.
In Chart 3, I have separated three different scenarios.
These are the stocks to use ratios of the world, the world ex-China and the top eight exporters.
The world has a healthy stocks-to-use ratio, but the picture is different when we look at the top eight exporters or the world without China.
The stocks-to-use ratio is tight for these two scenarios, meaning there is very little left in the pantry if something goes wrong.
While this has an impact on supply and demand, it also has huge geopolitical ramifications.
If we look back to 2007-2011, there was a huge increase in the number of food riots when the price of bread increased throughout the developing world.
In my view, we are at an interesting tipping point.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.