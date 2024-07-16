WA country footy launch celebrates longstanding sponsorship

The launch of the 2024 Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships saw more than 120 football officials and industry stalwarts from the State's regional leagues come together at Subiaco Football Club last Thursday evening.
It was a special night at the launch as Country Football WA (CFWA) and Nutrien Ag Solutions celebrated 50 years of sponsorship, which is believed to be the longest standing sponsorship agreement in Australia.
Testament to the popularity and importance of football to regional communities, this year's championships attracted 17 senior men's teams and seven colts teams in the CBH Group competition.
CFWA president Mel Sulzberger, Albany, welcomed everyone to the championships and said with this being her first edition of men's and colts divisions in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships, she was incredibly excited to witness firsthand the championships which showcase the best of country football.
"This year marks 50 years of Nutrien Ag Solutions partnership with CFWA and the championships and we are so grateful for their support, so thank you to Andrew Duperouzel and Steve Wright (from Nutrien Ag Solutions) and the Nutrien Ag Solutions team.
"The Nutrien Ag Solutions brand is synonymous with country football at all levels and the country championships themselves certainly wouldn't be possible without their ongoing support.
"I know CFWA is certainly looking forward to celebrating this 50th year landmark in a few weeks' time.
"Finally I wish all competing leagues, officials, umpires the very best for the championships.
"We are looking forward to a very good competition on the field but more importantly a fantastic environment and a good camaraderie off the field, in what is the showcase for country football in our State."
Speaking on behalf of the West Australian Football Commission (WAFC), commission chair Wayne Martin said it was an extensive partnership that country football has with Nutrien Ag Solutions and I would like to thank them for their extraordinary contribution to country football over the past 50 years.
"Without their support and encouragement, country football would not have been able to achieve the level of success and impact it has," Mr Martin said.
"Nutrien Ag Solutions' support has been instrumental in shaping regional football communities over these 50 years and the commission looks forward to continuing and strengthening this partnership with them for hopefully another 50 years at least.
"Together we can ensure country football in WA thrives and continues to benefit our communities and players across the regions.
"The fact I am joined by so many commissioners from the WAFC tonight is tangible evidence of how important the commission takes country football, we don't need to be persuaded how vitally important country football is.
"We believe that as an article of faith and as one of our main objectives we try to do everything we can to support and encourage country football to thrive and prosper.
"There are many reasons for that and a couple of them include country football is of course vitally important to regional communities in our very large State and also the game itself.
"Football is a vital part of the social fabric of rural communities throughout the length and depth of this great State, it is part of the glue that holds rural communities together through thick and thin.
"We know from empirical studies conducted during the COVID pandemic just how important football is to the maintenance of mental health in rural communities.
"But it is not just about our communities, it is about the game itself.
"Country football has made an extraordinary contribution to the game through contributing an entirely disproportionate number of extremely talented players, who have gone on to be AFL stars and household names."
Mr Martin said at the WAFC, its vision and logo was to be the game for all Western Australians and "that means no matter your age, authenticity, socio economic status, gender, location or ability, we want you to be part of football".
"These championships provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase the regional talent and give them the opportunity to play in Perth and play on premium WAFL grounds," Mr Martin said.
"While of course there are bragging rights at stake, the championships also provide the chance for regional players to be selected for the upcoming country State game against South Australia giving all players the chance to compete and play at State level and represent WA.
"The WAFC is very proud to support CFWA and these championships and we hope everyone has a great time and best of luck to all the teams, players, coaches and umpires taking part.
"May football be the winner."
Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager - west, Andrew Duperouzel, said it was a pleasure to be at the launch.
"This year is particularly special as we celebrate Nutrien Ag Solutions' 50th anniversary of sponsoring the event," Mr Duperouzel said.
"For half a century Nutrien has been proud to support this carnival, which not only showcases the football talent across WA but also strengthens our community ties.
"We are very proud of the continuity of this sponsorship and extend a heartfelt thanks to Mel (Sulzberger) and Country Football WA and the board for their continued partnership and dedication to it.
"A special thank you to all the volunteers, organisers and supporters who work tirelessly to make the carnival a success year after year, and of course to all the players and coaches for your hardwork, passion and of course your commitment to this great game.
"We look forward to another fantastic carnival and many more years of this partnership with CFWA."
The evening rounded out with a panel made up of past CFWA president and life member Ken Baxter, past CFWA general manager and life manager, Terry Waldron and Nutrien Ag Solutions key account manager - west, Steve Wright, who shared their memories over the past 50 years of the Nutrien Ag Solutions Championships and the relationship between CFWA and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
