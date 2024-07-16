Farm Weekly
WA country footy launch celebrates longstanding sponsorship

By Jodie Rintoul
July 16 2024 - 7:00pm
With the Nutrien Ag Solutions sponsoship cheque of $110,000 for its 2024 sponsorship and celebrating the 50 years of the partnership were Country Football WA (CFWA) president Mel Sulzberger, Albany, WA Football Commission (WAFC) executive manager country, facilities and affiliates, Brent Hedley, Nutrien Ag Solutions key account manager west Steve Wright and Nutrien Ag Solutions region director west, Andrew Duperouzel.
The launch of the 2024 Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships saw more than 120 football officials and industry stalwarts from the State's regional leagues come together at Subiaco Football Club last Thursday evening.

