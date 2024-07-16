Dry week for most of the State

This week's rainfall (July 9-15) fell mostly across the South West and Metropolitan areas, but parts of the Mid West also picked up another 20-30 milimetres in the gauges.
Pemberton recorded 51.1mm over the week, followed by Walpole Forestry which picked up 50.6mm, and then Northampton similarly recorded 47.6mm.
Yandanooka recorded 38.2mm, while both Nabawa and Geraldton town picked up 32mm.
Many parts of the South West, such as Donnybrook, Cape Naturaliste, Cowaramup and Brunswick Junction all recorded 31mm of rainfall.
The Wheatbelt and Great Southern areas were lucky to receive more than 15mm of rainfall for the week.
Dalwallinu recorded 18.4mm, while Narrogin picked up 17.2mm, however Tambellup, Narrikup West, Cunderdin, Merredin, Coorow, Bolgart and Kukerin all received between 10-15mm.
Other weekly rainfall totals (July 9-15):
From Wednesday, more rainfall will move over the State, bringing rainfall totals of up to 10mm to the South West corner,
On Thursday, the rain band is expected to extend from Carnarvon to Esperance, however most of the rain will be concentrated along the coast, between Kalbarri to Perth.
Rainfall of up to 25mm may be felt across the Mid West, the South West, as well as western parts of the Wheatbelt and Great Southern.
Much of the Wheatbelt, Great Southern, and South Coastal regions are likely to receive up to 10mm of rainfall.
The system is expected to clear out of the State by Saturday, and another rainfall system is expected by early next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.