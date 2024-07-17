Farm Weekly
Home/News

Expressions of interest closes soon for LambEx 2024 study tour

July 17 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from files.
Picture from files.

Sheep producers interested in gaining an insight into advances in the South Australian supply chain are invited to join the LambEx 2024 study tour from August 5-11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.