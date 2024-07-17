Expressions of interest closes soon for LambEx 2024 study tour

Sheep producers interested in gaining an insight into advances in the South Australian supply chain are invited to join the LambEx 2024 study tour from August 5-11.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is hosting the tour, as part of the SheepLinks program partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia.
The tour will complement the LambEx 2024 convention being held from August 7-9 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
DPIRD research scientist Claire Payne said the tour was a great opportunity for participants to meet industry leaders and discuss the latest sheep focused research and innovation underway in South Australia.
"The tour will visit leading processors to learn more about carcase measurement technology, state of the art boning rooms, and future sheep meat pricing models," she said.
"Participants will also visit leading sheep meat producers to discuss the use of carcase feedback and on-farm technology to drive genetic selection and feedbase management for increased carcase compliance, quality, and profitability.
"A visit to the University of Adelaide's Davies Livestock Research Centre and the PIRSA Turretfield Research Centre will showcase leading ruminant science, with a focus on tools for optimising carcase value, sheep reproduction and genomics."
The tour includes the cost of LambEx 2024 registration and accommodation, while participants will be required to pay for their airfares and meals.
For more information on the study tour and to register your interest contact claire.payne@dpird.wa.gov.au or telephone 0413 632 377.
Expressions of interest close Friday July 26.
