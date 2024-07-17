Farm Weekly
Home/News

Petition sheds light on train lighting

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated July 17 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An e-petition has been launched by Durack MP Melissa Price and North West Central MLA Merome Beard in collaboration with The Train Lighting and Passive Level Crossing Safety Group calling on the Federal government to introduce mandatory train illumination standards immediately. Photo supplied.
An e-petition has been launched by Durack MP Melissa Price and North West Central MLA Merome Beard in collaboration with The Train Lighting and Passive Level Crossing Safety Group calling on the Federal government to introduce mandatory train illumination standards immediately. Photo supplied.

For decades 12 rural families have banded together to campaign for improved train lighting, after losing loved ones in rail level crossing crashes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.