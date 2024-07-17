Petition sheds light on train lighting

For decades 12 rural families have banded together to campaign for improved train lighting, after losing loved ones in rail level crossing crashes.
The fight to make country roads safer has been long and relentless, but one they aren't ready to give up on.
Now an e-petition has been launched by Durack MP Melissa Price and North West Central MLA Merome Beard - in collaboration with The Train Lighting and Passive Level Crossing Safety Group - calling on the Federal government to introduce mandatory train illumination standards immediately.
As of Tuesday, the petition, which closes in two weeks, had collected 2746 signatures.
Wondinong station pastoralist Lara Jensen is the spokeswoman for Train Lighting and Passive Live Crossing Safety Group.
Ms Jensen's brother Christian was killed when his Toyota struck a 28-wagon grain trail at the Yarramony Road level crossing, near Jennacubinne, in 2000.
His friends, Jess Broad and Hilary Smith, were passengers in the vehicle and also died.
A coronial inquest into the crash found no one in the vehicle saw the train due to inadequate train lighting and no warning signs on the approach to the crossing.
Ms Jensen has been fighting for change ever since.
She said the human toll of rail crashes was catastrophic, with more people tragically losing their lives in preventable tragedies at unlit crossings every year.
"For years we have campaigned for rail safety reform and have been met with an obstructive rail industry and State and Federal governments unwilling to legislate mandatory basic safety lighting upgrades to trains and rolling stock," Ms Jensen said.
"As time has gone by, we have gathered more community support and the backing of other organisations and industries.
"Our families are now joined by more than 20 organisations across the country including peak farming and road transport groups in addition to experienced professionals in local government, workplace health and safety, policy, and road and rail safety.
"It is our view, as it is the view of our supporting organisations, that the rail industry must take responsibility for the risks that it creates, and that based on evidence now available it is no longer admissible to resist visibility improvements to trains and rolling stock without explanation."
In Australia there is no legal requirement for trains to be lit to a particular standard.
That is in contrast to oversize - excessively large - tucks, which are required by law to be fitted with flashing beacon lights.
All trailers also must be fitted with mandatory side lighting.
"Over the past two decades, our families have seen the recommendations of three State coroners (WA, New South Wales, and Victoria) to improve train visibility in addition to level crossing safety ignored by the government and the rail industry," Ms Jensen said.
"This is in addition to findings for corrective actions by numerous safety review and committees, which have investigated train illumination specifically.
"We have exhausted all the normal advocacy channels to try and effect any meaningful change to train visibility standards.
"We have been constantly met with dogged resistance by the rail industry and a general reluctance to enforce lifesaving train and rolling stock visibility improvements by the agencies charged with this responsibility.
"We have already observed for decades what rail operators driven by the protection of profit over public safety can get away with when weak regulators fail to enforce, and spineless governments refuse to legislate."
The National Farmers' Federation threw its support behind the petition, with president David Jochinke saying these families have "been through hell, but they don't want sympathy, they want action".
"Increased train lighting is a simple and sensible solution that will save lives on regional roads," Mr Jochinke said.
Ms Beard strongly encouraged everyone interested in regional road and rail safety to sign the petition by visiting the Australian Parliament petitions website.
Ms Price emphasised the necessity of these safety measures in a recent parliamentary speech.
"Eighty per cent of Australia's 23,000 railway crossings lack warning lights," Ms Price said.
"Between July 1, 2014, and December 31, 2022, there were 7839 near hits, 322 collisions, 39 fatalities, and 49 serious injuries at level crossings across Australia.
"These numbers are a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved safety measures.
"This is not just a regulatory issue; it is a matter of reducing preventable crashes and fatalities at railway crossings."
The petition can be found at:
aph.gov.au/e-petitions/petition/EN6369
