Federal Labor government is treating agriculture badly in Western Australia

The absolute contempt the Albanese Labor government has treated the WA farming and regional communities with is appalling.
To shut down a legitimate industry without consulting or fronting the stakeholders, with the so-called Federal Agriculture Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt, is gutless to the highest level.
The wool industry will be in decline because of this act.
For it to succeed and prosper, there has to be a breeding program and a market for the old and excess sheep.
The wether lambs are not favoured by the local and export meat trade, as indicated by the number unable to be sold and still held on farms.
The live cattle export industry is also being targeted by the animal activist movement and the Teals in the Eastern States.
It has already been affected as some ships carry sheep and cattle and will not be sailing.
A combined sheep and cattle campaign, along with all farming organisations and political parties opposing the ban, should launch a large scale advertising campaign with mainstream media , to inform the voting public how this government is impacting democracy and free trade for its own political gain.
The Labor government stated it would not legislate to phase-out the live trade in its first term of office.
It seems it is selective with which election promises it keeps and which it break.
If Labor is defeated in the next election and the coalition regains government, it has promised to reverse the decision and reinstate the industry.
This will take place before the ban comes into effect and will minimise the damage already caused by this decision.
