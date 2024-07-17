Producers discuss time of calving and how it might affect the supply chain

What are the benefits of a split autumn and spring calving? Or a winter calving?
And how might they affect the supply chain?
At the WA Livestock Research Council's Livestock Matters cattle forum last month, three Albany producers discussed the time of calving at their properties.
Annabel Cameron, Chimera Trust, Albany.
Annabel Cameron works for Gerald Kilpatrick, Chimera Trust, Albany, where spring calving was introduced in 2022.
Mr Kilpatrick, was offered the chance to buy some PIC heifers whose calves had a market and bit the bullet to split calf, wanting to take on a new market after moving out of lotfeeding.
The split calving at Chimera Trust starts with heifers in April, followed by the main mob in May.
Meanwhile, spring calvers, which are Wagyu F1s only, drop in September to maximise utilisation of grass.
Ms Cameron said the timing of autumn calving came down to the need for feed.
"We work on a May 10 break, and are definitely pumping feed into the autumn calvers more than the spring calvers," she said.
"But when the demand from the calf is harder on that cow in the springtime, when they are bigger, this usually pays off as we have green feed for them to go onto, when their milk demand is at its highest."
In the autumn calves, the F1s are weaned at 240kg and the Angus at 270kg.
Angus steers are sent on to fill lotfeeding contracts at 340kg and above.
F1s and Angus heifers are sold at an average of 320kg.
Ms Cameron said the nutrition requirements were much the same at the time of both calvings, however what was available to them was different.
"A pregnant cow is a pregnant cow, and a cow with a calf at foot is a cow with a calf at foot - they have the same nutritional requirements," she said.
"In the couple of seasons that we have been spring calving, we have noticed they are getting more out of the grass than rations due to having more grass available at that time of year.
"Whereas we are pumping more feed into autumn calvers over a longer period of time."
Ms Cameron said the autumn calving was more labour intensive, with 520-head, compared to 90-head in spring.
She said while the cattle's grass may dry up faster in spring, depending on when rain stops and there was the option to wean them earlier.
Last season's spring calves were weaned in January at 199kg average.
"In terms of spring calvers, we haven't had as many problems compared to autumn calvers, but again we've been doing autumn a lot longer than spring," Ms Cameron said.
"You are more likely to always have some sort of rain and there is almost always going to be feed for them to go onto, so I do think that the spring calving requires less input at the end of the day.
"You are more likely to be holding those spring calvers off rather than feeding them."
Lachy Gilmour, Irongate Wagyu, Albany.
Lachy Gilmour runs a vertically integrated fullblood Wagyu operation at Albany.
Irongate Wagyu is spreads across 1000ha, with 1200 breeding cows.
All steers are fed out to 28-34 months of age, before being graded out as full blood Wagyu beef.
Heifers are retained in the herd or sold as future breeders.
To meet supply chain demand and keep livestock moving through the system, Mr Gilmour relies on a split autumn and spring calving.
"Our autumn calving typically starts around late March and then we spring calve with two drops," he said.
"The heifers calve six weeks earlier than the cows from the start of September through to late November - early December.
"This coming calving we are 70pc spring calving and 30pc autumn calving."
Mr Gilmour labelled Wagyu cows as being notoriously poor milk producers, so if they aren't supplemented when feed supplies run short, they dry up and forget about the calf.
Calves are weaned at about three to four months of age, weighing around 120 kilograms on average.
"We run a two-staged weaning process," Mr Gilmour said.
"We basically protect calves (vaccinate) - when the nose flaps go on, we put them back out with mum and encourage that natural weaning process.
"Then we yard wean for a couple of days, and after that they are off and away grazing on their own."
From a calf perspective, Mr Gilmour said he preferred a spring calving in early September when there's a good amount of green pick is around.
He said the calves were raised on milk and then start having a pick at the grass, before ending up on dry feed over the summer period.
"We do have problems with scouring calves, so the drier feed and conditions end up being more favourable for Wagyu calves," Mr Gilmour said.
"That is compared to an autumn calving when they are born in autumn then go into winter weather conditions that can be dismal.
"This year was the exception."
Mr Gilmour found it easier to manage cows leading into the spring calving from a feed perspective versus autumn calving.
"Spring calving is bigger, but hands down autumn calving is more labour intensive and has a higher feed requirement on a per head basis," he said.
"We are checking cows daily in the autumn to make sure they are in good enough nick to calve down.
"Whereas we are trying to pull the spring calvers up and holding them back from putting on too much fat cover."
Wayne Mitchell, Albany.
Wayne Mitchell runs about 400 Angus and Brangus breeders at Albany, and started winter calving in 2021.
Mr Mitchell, who also works as an Elders livestock representative, said there were a number of reasons why he changed calvings.
The first being that agent work was ramping up and the second that he doesn't particularly like feeding cows.
"Most years we will go through just feeding straw," Mr Mitchell said.
"If we get a chance we will make silage for running weaners through.
"The heifers are calving at the moment, and they get barley straw every second day."
From a marketing perspective, Mr Mitchell said he went with a winter calving to move out of peak numbers.
He said it also allowed him to wean early if the season was good and dry feed was going.
"I think in the South Coast, if you are turning off weaners between 300-350kgs then you're in every gig going.
"Exporters, feedlotters, backgrounders - they're all in.
"If you get up to the top of the weights with those autumn calvers, you get a bit pigeon holed - you don't have quite as many options on those cattle I think."
Despite being caught this year, being forced to sell weaners early to make room, Mr Mitchell said in the past eight to 10 years there has normally been a premium for those cattle in April-May.
"It was too hard to get them there this time," he said.
"When there's plenty to pick from, they want the ideal weight 340-380kg.
"Now it doesn't matter - yearlings they wouldn't look at in January made $3.70/kg today to go into the feedlot."
Mr Mitchell said he generally gets away with lighter weights going into the feedlot, with most of their weaner steers reaching 320-330kg.
He said there bulls were out in October and there weren't many reasons not to get back into calf.
"The females have had a chance on the best feed of the season.
"We join for eight weeks on the cows, if we do an artificial insemination program the heifers get five weeks with bulls after that.
"70pc of our cows will be calving after 30 days."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.