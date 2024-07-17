Producers share their experiences in fodder conservation

The Fodder Panel - Kim Lester, Manypeaks and Green Range, Luke Bairstow, Lake Grace, and Rob Potter, Manypeaks, were invited to share their experiences in fodder conservation at the WALRC Livestock Matters cattle forum last month.
Luke Bairstow, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.
In the early 1990s, the Bairstow family moved entirely out of sheep to become fulltime croppers.
However, after a string of good years, cold nights and frost at Lake Grace forced them to shift their focus and diversify into cattle and lotfeeding.
Now, the mixed farming enterprise incorporates 1300 purebred Angus breeding cows and 250-head replacement heifers.
"We sort of built the cattle business off the back of a feedlot," Luke Bairstow said.
"We trend more towards the breeding and genetics side these days, trying to produce the best calf we can to hit the market at the right time."
The Bairstows early sow oats and mix serradella, vetch and other legumes, aiming to get the most out of the pasture phase.
Any standalone legumes are grazed and sprayed out ready for the next cropping season.
"We grow dual-purpose oats mostly - if production is up we cut a bit less and harvest the milling oats," Mr Bairstow said.
"We try to grow the best hay we can - we do say one rain on the hay is ok, as it often means a better finish for the standing crops.
"We generally can make really good quality hay and frosted hay does feed well too."
Last year, the Bairstows decided to include silage in the fodder program, with an oat and serradella mix.
Moving away from chaff piles, which were a great feed source in stubbles, they tried to wean calves about two months earlier at pre-harvest to preserve summer feed and wean them on hay and silage.
Mr Bairstow said they cut and baled 2000 square bales of silage, with results in year one testing pretty similar to their oaten hay.
"We hope to raise this with better test results to grow out young calves over summer and autumn and provide backup to shorter growing seasons," he said.
"Having the feedlot infrastructure provides us with different options."
Rob Potter, Manypeaks.
Rob Potter runs a cow-calf enterprise, with 750 purebred Angus breeders, alongside his wife Bianca, brother-in-law Callum and in-laws Jeff and Rebecca Blyth at Manypeaks.
Mr Potter has been making silage for the past six years, having started to fill feed gaps in the middle of winter and summer.
He considered hiring a contractor, but wanted to make sure he could get the job done, when he needed to get it done.
"We took a leap of faith and bought our own equipment, working under the guidance of Kent Rochester, who had been making silage for some time," Mr Potter said.
"We had the gear between us to cover the ground and get the job done quickly.
"We went on to do our own contract work, with the exception of last year because we were expanding our property and renovating a couple of bluegum plantation blocks."
Mr Potter found getting bulk and quality in silage to be most difficult.
Normally oats, ryegrass and clover are used for bulking, however with this combination the quality seems to be slightly less.
"We improved on this and were still able to get the bales we wanted by backing off on the oats," he said.
"Ideally we would like a couple of hundred bales leftover."
Heavy weaners are sold in January, with Mr Potter backgrounding those that don't make the weight.
In a normal year large numbers of heifers would be sold to breeders, however Mr Potter has decided to hold onto numbers while renovating the farm's bluegum country.
"Conserving fodder has played well in what we can do with our calves," he said.
"It gives us the option to hold onto them for longer until they reach a heavier weight and has massively changed the way we farm.
"Before we started making silage we would buy in feed, which obviously came at a cost."
Mr Potter feed tests every silage stack, before he starts making rations.
It was these tests, which made him realise how different the quality was between hay and silage.
"We knew our hay wasn't good quality, but we didn't realise how average it actually was," he said.
"We didn't do feed tests in the first couple of years, but since we have we've been able to change the way we do things."
