York mobilises for annual agricultural show

ON Saturday September 7, York will be hosting its annual York Agricultural Show.
The ag show, which reliably draws over 4000 attendees every year, is an all-day celebration of country living and agriculture.
York Agricultural Society president, Chris Gibbs, said most of the bookings for the event have been completed and only very minor changes, if any, are to be expected from now until the day of.
"As we head into August, we're going to be double-checking power supplies, security, volunteers, and checking the entries; and in the last few days before the show, we'll be getting the infrastructure up," he said.
Moreover, Mr Gibbs laid out what attendees can expect from the event.
"People can expect to see agricultural style displays and activities, there's gonna be lots of animals the usual things like sideshows and showbags, what you would expect at something like the Royal Show, and there'll be plenty of stage entertainment, food trucks, and farm machinery that people can have a look at," Mr Gibbs said.
For this year's entertainment, the York Agricultural Show has enlisted the Lulus, Northam-based blues and rock outfit Refractory Road, and community stage entertainment including the York True Country Scooters, the school choir, and a fashion show featuring local shops and local designers.
"And of course we have the York Shire sponsored fireworks to finish off our show," he said.
The annual event is a pillar of York's entertainment, having been only cancelled a couple of times since its inception 177 years ago.
"One was back in World War II, and one that we missed during COVID; other than that, it's been a yearly show we've run for a very long time now," he said.
Mr Gibbs partly attributed the consistently successful turnout to York's proximity to Perth's metro area.
"It's less than 100 kilometres from the centre of Perth, so it means you're getting a rural, country experience in a genuine country town, and it's the only direction you can head from Perth where you can get that within 100km," he said.
