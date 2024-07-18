Beef heifers top Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup

The cool showers during the Nutrien Livestock store beef cattle sale at Boyanup last week didn't dampen the competition, with grazier buyers more evident now that grass is growing.
This had a positive effect on the overall sale average as there was a larger percentage of lightweight steers and heifers than usual.
Although many lightweight pens with evident breeding behind them still attracted strong competition, a few pens showing a pastoral background failed to receive the same strong values.
A total of 1331 cattle were offered and sold, averaging $868 for the 287kg sale average, compared to a June sale that made $878 but with a 42kg weight advantage.
Some well finished heavy beef steers got the sale rolling with a top of $1748 and 406c/kg.
Beef heifers were also in favour, selling to $1433 and 352c/kg, while first cross steers topped at $1422 and 342c/kg, prices only dreamt about several months ago.
Several pens of young beef bulls sold to $750 and 262c/kg.
First cross heifers reached $1300 selling by appraisal.
SALE SUMMARY
AuctionsPlus stepped up and secured 52 lots, while Harvey Beef bought 27 lines including much lighter weights than usual.
Galati Family Trust (GFT) clerked numbers for different orders also.
Several graziers put together numerous lines while local agent influence was slightly less than usual.
The top steer price was not until pen 30 where two steers weighing 647kg from S & WL Chisari made $1748 when GFT bid to 270c/kg.
Another four weighing 556kg also went to GFT for $1679 and 302c/kg.
Two steers weighing 552kg from H Strating opened the sale and went to AuctionsPlus for $1723 and 312c/kg to start proceedings.
Several pens trucked from Boyup Brook by R Johnstone sold consistently with the top line of eight Angus steers weighing 478kg, going to Harvey Beef for $1685 and 352c/kg.
This buyer snapped up another three pens for $1629, $1569 and $1510 before AuctionsPlus took two pens at $1500 and $1444.
Seven steers weighing 436kg from BC & SL Harnett, Roelands, went to Harvey Beef costing $1527 at 350c/kg.
The top of 406c/kg was paid by Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Pinjarra, for six steers weighing 268kg, sold by A & PE Pratico, Greenbushes.
Support from the Pinjarra region saw Blythewood Pastoral start with seven steers from Lakelands Cattle Co, Eneabba, weighing 335kg and costing $1168 and 348c/kg.
Early in the sale Caris Park Grazing, Pinjarra, paid $1246 at 402c/kg for steers of 310kg from LJ & CS Tilbrook.
David Morris, Boyanup, was ecstatic when his steers sold for 400c/kg with the 292kg steers costing Mr Mosca $1168.
Angus cross steers from K & L Davis sold well to top at $1576 for eight weighing 453kg, with another 10 making $1341 and 364c/kg when bought by AuctionsPlus and Jacques Martinson, Elders Margaret River, respectively.
Four pens of South Devon bulls from DW & MJ Rees, Collie, reached $720 and 262c/kg paid by AuctionsPlus for eight weighing 275kg.
It was well into the beef heifer section before the top price of $1433 was achieved for 11 Angus cross heifers from K & L Davis when Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River, buying for a local grazier, bid to 312c/kg for the 459kg females.
Earlier, Mr Embry snapped up three pens of heifers for this client, paying $1396 and $1216 for heifers from the Harnetts and $1174 for a line of 13 weighing 360kg from ME & TJ Roberts.
Later a single heifer of the Harnetts weighing 565kg returned $1412 when bought by GFT.
Several pens of Angus heifers from LT Toovey, Cranbrook, showed the effects of the season but quality breeding showed thorough and appealed to buyers.
The first three pens were bought by Treeton Lake, Cowaramup, to $770 and 328c/kg
A single Simmental heifer weighing 550kg from Riegert Farms went on the truck to GFT when selling for $1265.
The beef cross steers were mainly Angus-Friesian cross with the first pen of nine from local Gundagai Dairy topping at $1422 when AuctionsPlus bid to 316c/kg for the 450kg steers.
Another nine of these also went to AuctionsPlus at $1307 with GFT taking the last two pens to a top of $1244 and 312c/kg.
Evans Dairy, Busselton, took the top of 342c/kg, paid by AuctionsPlus for 13 weighing 353kg, returning $1207.
C & L Italiano & Sons sold steers to $1053 when bought by Chris Dunlop, Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup.
First cross heifers varied in weight from 223kg to 477kg and sold accordingly by appraisal.
The top of $1300 went to the first pen of nine from Julian Walter Holdings when bought by AuctionsPlus.
GFT paid $1200 for nine and $1080 for ten, all from Julian Walters Holdings.
Mr Embry snapped up three pens of lighter weight heifers from Evans Dairy paying from $680 to $700 for pens of 11 in each.
What the agent said
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said it was a strong result for the company's second leg of July store sales at Boyanup.
"Heavyweight yearling steers presented in forward condition and sold to lotfeeders from 340-352c/kg," Mr Waddingham said.
"Mediumweights less than 400kg sold to restockers and lotfeeders from 350-378c/kg and lighter weights suitable for backgrounding realised a high of 406c/kg.
"Lightweight bulls were more plentiful than usual and sold from 220-262c/kg.
"The heifer offering was perhaps the most even in quality and heavy heifers 400kg plus realised 312-354c/kg.
"Mediumweight heifers sold consistently from 280-310c/kg and lightweights varied a little more in quality and values fluctuated accordingly from 230-280c/kg in the main.
"A good offering of mainly first cross Angus steers sold from 316-400c/kg while mediumweights 300-380kg made 324- 342c/kg.
"First cross heifers sold appraisal from $1080-$1300 for weights suitable to join and 8-10 month old heifers made $420-$700."
