A learning opportunity for young handlers at inaugural expo

There was plenty of commitment and enthusiasm shown to the sheep and wool industry at the Claremont Showgrounds last week, when the inaugural Young Sheep Handlers Expo was held.
Organised by Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA) and the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association (ASSBA), the educational program was geared towards young individuals to foster a positive pathway into the sheep and wool industry.
The goal was to ignite enthusiasm among the next generation by offering them a platform and knowledge base to explore career opportunities within the sector.
The two-day event attracted 33 participants, aged nine to 21 years from both the city and regional areas and it was also well supported by industry with a number of studs and industry representatives giving up their time and supplying sheep for the event.
The program covered a range of topics including animal conformation, nutrition, health and behaviour, biosecurity, show preparation, showmanship, ring craft, judging, as well as the shearing and wool industry.
It finished with a handlers and judging competition for all the participants to be involved in.
RASWA sheep councillor Peter Gelmi said the expo was a great success, given it was the first one.
"A really good thing to come out of it was we had a lot of participants from the fringes of the city," Mr Gelmi said.
"Hopefully those participants now get an interest in the sheep and wool industry and look at it as a future career path.
"We had really hoped that the event would give those type of kids that haven't grown up on farms an opportunity to see what is involved."
ASSBA president Donald Cochrane said the expo exceeded all expectations considering it was the first one to be held in WA.
"The thing I found really great was we were able to provide an opportunity for city students to have a hands-on experience with sheep and learn from practical presenters," Mr Cochrane said.
"There were seven participants who had never had contact with sheep before in their lives, so it has shown us there is a real need for industry to continue to provide these types of opportunities.
"Some of the participants have also expressed an interest to get involved at the Royal Show which is another real positive to come out of it.
"We also need to thank our sponsors, we had 21 sponsored awards, many of which included practical experience days at studs and sheep related businesses."
