18 strategies for staying focused in a home office environment

Remember to set clear boundaries with household members - Communicate your work schedule and the importance of minimising interruptions with family members or housemates. Use visual cues, such as a closed door or a sign, to indicate when you're in a focused work session and establish rules about not disturbing each other during these times.

Manage digital distractions by turning off non-essential notifications on your phone and computer. Use apps like Freedom, Cold Turkey, or Focus@Will to block distracting websites and limit social media usage during work hours. Schedule specific times to check emails and messages instead of responding to them as they come in.

Invest in a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones to block background noise. If complete silence isn't your preference, consider listening to instrumental music, white noise, or ambient sounds, which can help mask distracting sounds and improve concentration.

Limit phone usage by keeping your phone out of sight and setting it to Do Not Disturb mode during work sessions. If possible, place it in another room or at least out of arm's reach. Designate times during the day to check your phone, such as during breaks or lunch, to avoid constant interruptions.