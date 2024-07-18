WA grain crop pests and diseases the key focus at workshop

Active crop insects and diseases across WA's graingrowing areas will be the focus of a hands-on workshop run by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in Perth next month.
DPIRD's annual Pest and Disease Identification Course is being held at the Metro Hotel Perth from Tuesday, August 20 until Thursday, August 22 teaching participants general diagnostics, root and foliar pathology and entomology.
The course will cover insect identification and integrated management on Tuesday, followed by disease identification on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tickets can be purchased for the two-day disease component, the one-day insect component or for all three days.
This course is designed predominantly for agronomists and other grains industry representatives to improve disease and insect identification skills relevant to broadacre crop production in WA.
The course has a practical and "hands on" training approach, professional and experienced presenters and take home resource materials.
DPIRD plant pathologist Geoff Thomas said the workshops were always popular and have been running for many years.
"Over the three day course we offer an introduction to the major insects and diseases that these people might come across in their work with WA crops," Mr Thomas said.
"We teach what these pests and diseases look like, how to recognise them and some of the biology about how they survive.
"Armed with this knowledge when somebody goes out into a crop and there's obviously something going on in that crop and if it is a disease related or insect related problem they are able to recognise the symptoms, and then be able to provide some feedback on this looks like insect X or disease Y to the grower."
Mr Thomas said after running the workshops for many years the team have finely tuned the program content and the practical elements by ensuring live samples are on hand
"On the day before the course begins members of the DPIRD insect team go out and collect a whole pile of insects," he said.
"Then we co-ordinate sessions where the participants are looking down the microscope or looking at the insects on plants.
"And with diseases we get our people from the regional offices to send in examples the week before of as many different diseases as they can from their region.
"Then we run through them with the attendees, for example we do a session on wheat diseases where participants will go and look at a whole pile of diseased wheat plants where they can diagnose them."
Registrations for the workshop, which is co-funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) through the 'DPIRD Seasonal status of pests and diseases delivered to growers project', close on Friday, August 2.
For further details or to register your interest in attending contact Geoff Thomas on 9368 3262 or Geoff.J.Thomas@dpird.wa.gov.au.
Numbers are limited, therefore Mr Thomas encourages registering as soon as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.