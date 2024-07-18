Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

WA grain crop pests and diseases the key focus at workshop

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
July 18 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workshop attendees inspecting insect specimens at a past workshop. Photo by Amber Balfour-Cunningham.
Workshop attendees inspecting insect specimens at a past workshop. Photo by Amber Balfour-Cunningham.

Active crop insects and diseases across WA's graingrowing areas will be the focus of a hands-on workshop run by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in Perth next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie and West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.