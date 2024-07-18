Double digit rainfall for the regions

Double-digit rainfall reached many areas across the South West Land Division last night, with 55 milimetres recorded in Jurien Bay.
While most of the rain fell over the Perth metro area, the Mid West also fared well.
Eneabba received 41mm of rainfall, while Badgingarra (Research Station) picked up 36mm, and Northampton recorded 33mm last night.
Carnamah and Three Springs recorded 18mm, and Morawa Airport received 14mm.
It was all or nothing in the Wheatbelt, with some towns receiving up to 20mm, and others, less than 5mm.
Beverley received 23mm last night, Konnongorring received 20mm, as did Mount Hardy and Northam.
Wongan Hills, Tammin, Quairading and Waeel (between Meckering and Cunderdin), all recorded 16mm, however Beacon, Burracoppin, Mukinbudin, and Westonia all recorded less than 4mm.
The Great Southern region had far more even, and spread out rainfall totals, with most towns recording between 10-20mm.
Hyden and Kukerin recorded 10mm,
14mm was welcomed by Pingrup, which has not received much rainfall at all since the start of the year.
16mm was recorded in Corrigin, 14mm in Darkan, 13mm in Narrogin, and 12mm in Nyabing.
Around the South West, the heaviest totals were recorded in Northcliffe, with 37mm, Margaret River, 38mm, and both Warner Glen and Pemberton with 30mm.
Brunswick Junction and Manjimup received 25mm, and Donnybrook East and Ferguson Valley recorded 19mm.
Less than 10mm of rainfall was recorded across the Southcoastal region, with the exception of Albany Airport, where 14mm was picked up, King River and Narrikup West with 12mm and 13mm respectively and Stirlings North with 13mm.
Hopetoun recorded 4mm while Ravensthorpe and Gnowangerup received 5mm.
Esperance recorded almost nothing (0.4mm) and Munglingup West only received 2mm.
