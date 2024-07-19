Need to go net zero under question

Can agriculture become net zero?
Responses from farmers, academics, economists and consultants were mixed, and the general sentiment was; it's unlikely, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try.
This debate took place at The University of Western Australia's 2024 Industry Forum, where the theme questioned if net zero was possible for agriculture.
Dr Michael Crawford was one of the keynote speakers who shared the view that it wasn't likely agriculture could achieve net zero.
"Maybe individual farms, or industries can, maybe in some regions, or for a period of time, but as a sector, I'm going to say no," Dr Crawford said.
"But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try, and that's the most important part that we need to get right, there's plenty of reasons why we should be doing this."
Dr Crawford is the chief executive officer of the Co-operative Research Centre for High Performance Soils (Soil CRC), and first began hearing about soil carbon sequestration as a PhD student in the 1990s.
Today, there were several drivers pushing agriculture to reduce carbon emissions, such as the COP21 Paris Agreement, and the COP26 Glasgow Agreement.
And it wasn't just a matter of international government, food companies such as Nestle, Olam, Pepsico, Danone, Mars and Heineken have all set emissions targets.
"In many cases, those obligations will be passed along the supply chain, which commences with farmers," he said.
Dr Crawford posed that growers should be focusing on carbon sequestration for improving productivity.
According to the National Inventory Report Volume, methane from ruminants makes up the largest portion of agricultural emissions, 76 per cent, which is followed by nitrous oxide from manure and fertiliser applications (18pc), and carbon dioxide from urea, lime, fuel and electricity (4pc).
Being a world leader in food production has left WA with depleted levels of soil carbon and organic matter.
This creates an opportunity to rebuild soil organic matter, health and carbon capture.
Dr Crawford gave some tips to increase the input of carbon, and decrease loss.
This included managing soil constraints, extending the growing season with perennials and cover crops, growing deep-rooted varieties, retaining stubble, and reducing bare soil.
However areas in sandy and low-rainfall areas had less opportunities to sequester carbon, and some areas are at or near capacity for carbon storage.
"We have a long way to go before sequestration cancels out emissions," Dr Crawford said.
He argued that landholders and carbon consultants have jumped the gun, moving forward with methods of measuring, marketing and monetizing carbon.
"We hear a lot about how we measure and monitor it, how we market and monetize it, but my preface is that we haven't got the making and maintaining aspect of it right yet,"
Other issues were laid bare, including if increasing cropping for carbon sequestration would require more fertiliser, or more livestock to graze it, inadvertently creating more emissions.
There was also the question of permanence: what happens when the land is sold, or if there is a drought? What happens if practices change? And what does this mean if the carbon in the ground has already been sold?
Dr Crawford wrapped up his presentation by encouraging growers to make a start on carbon sequestration as a part of their usual cropping and livestock practices, for their own productivity, and because markets will eventually be demanding it.
"Focus on your main game, growing a crop and raising livestock, but adopt a sustainable soil health management practice," he said.
"Baseline your soil carbon now and set yourself up now for the future, whatever pathway we might go down."
Chief agricultural economist with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, professor Ross Kingwell, said emissions were on the rise, but the composition of these emissions was changing.
"The challenge is growing," professor Kingwell said.
In terms of herd numbers, beef and dairy industries were likely to remain stable between 2020-2035, however cropping is on the rise, and sheep numbers will continue to drop.
"The challenge of reducing emissions is shifting more towards cropping," he said.
"If I was to give this talk a decade ago the emphasis would have been on those belching cows."
According to the WA sheep producers' intention survey, numbers of breeding ewes are expected to fall by 27pc, and wethers to decline by a staggering 49pc.
By the end of the year, WA's sheep flock size should reach 10 million, which is about the same as it was over the 1930s and 1940s
The uptick in cropping and yields can be contributed to long term investments into research and development.
"It's a story worth repeating to politicians, that investment in agriculture R&D delivers ongoing returns, and that shows up in an upward trajectory of grain exports," professor Kingwell said.
"That upward trajectory for the grains industry (exports) and the associated upward trajectory of emissions is being supported by an increase in global demand for grain."
Asia is expecting to require an additional 6.2 million tonnes of animal protein per year between 2020 and 2050.
"Most of the meat consumed by countries to our north, pork, chicken, fish, is underpinned by grain feeding," professor Kingwell said.
"They need to purchase millions and millions of tonnes of feed grain to support this."
Professor Kingwell said it was likely that solutions to overcome hard to abate emissions would become apparent in future through research and development.
"The current estimate, may in fact be overestimated, when those innovative practices are unveiled over the next two decades," he said.
"There's going to be some emissions that for a variety of reasons it's just technically or economically not currently feasible to reduce, so we must turn to offsetting those emissions, and that's where carbon sequestration on agricultural land is destined to play an important role."
Professor Kingwell saw the main priorities as finding ways to reduce enteric methane from animals, reducing nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide from inputs used in cropping and finding low cost, reliable and effective sequestration options.
"I think there are opportunities for innovation the traditional way of sequestration, where we just reforest a poorly performing paddock is unreliable because of the exposure to fire," he said.
In April 2021, the Sri Lankan Government announced a ban on agrochemicals, claiming it led to soil infertility, a decline in yields and reduced biodiversity, and by November in the same year, this ban was reversed due to a severe food shortage.
Tony Seabrook, president of the Pastoralists' and Graziers' Association of WA, raised this example at the start of his presentation which discussed the dangers of government intervention on farming.
His speech reflected the importance of agriculture as it serves humanity's most basic need food, and that the strong, reliable production of food should be the highest priority.
"Agriculture is able to feed the entire population of Australia, with the best food in the world," Mr Seabrook said.
"We also export enough food to other countries to feed another 50 million people.
"Jeopardising this would be most unwise."
Mr Seabrook argued that Australia's emissions output was far smaller than other countries.
"There is little we can do in this country that will have a meaningful impact on rising sea levels in the Pacific," he said.
"To say that we need to act to send a message to the rest of the world is dangerous virtue signalling, and will achieve very little, and may even put a smile on the faces of our competitors."
Australia accounts for 1.3pc of global emissions, and is ranked 14th.
However, this can be attributed to Australia's comparatively smaller population.
Australia's per person carbon output sits at 27.3 metric tonnes, which is higher than the per person output in the United States, the second highest global emitter.
The global average for per person carbon output is 4.4mt.
As for livestock, Mr Seabrook said beef producers farm in an area the size of Western Europe, however the State's herd is only two million head of cattle.
In Europe, this number is 76 million, and in Brazil, it's 238m head of cattle.
"Please consider that whether it is a sheep eating grass, growing wool, and producing a lamb, or a cow eating grass and producing milk, or grazing and producing meat they are converting something inedible to humans, into a product both desirable, beneficial, natural and in great demand world wide," Mr Seabrook said.
He ended on a philosophical note about humanity's needs and wants, raising that hundreds of cruise ships sail the seas every year, each journey producing emissions greater than cars and aeroplanes, and thousands tonnes of garbage, however agriculture and food production was a need.
"Our society is happy with this, but agriculture must lift its game?" Mr Seabrook said.
"There's so little recognition of the bond a farmer has with his land.
"My farm, I know every inch of it, the condition of the soils has absolutely never been better.
"We've been planting trees on our farm since the 1950s, but I haven't planted them to be carbon neutral, just because I like trees."
In a panel session, Richard Brake, Richard Brake Consulting, said it would be difficult to get to net zero when there was still a lack of understanding from some parts of the industry about carbon and how it is accounted for.
"In the room there are a lot of researchers that have a lot of knowledge in this space, but what I'm still getting at the ground level is, 'what is carbon, how do I calculate it and what does it mean for my farm business?' and we're talking about net zero," Mr Brake said.
"I think farms are already at net zero, if we learn to account it properly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.