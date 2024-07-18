Farm Weekly
Industry advocate in Liberal Party pre-selection bid

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated July 19 2024 - 9:34am, first published 8:00am
Industry advocate, veterinarian Holly Ludeman has confirmed her nomination as a Liberal Party candidate for the new WA electoral division of Bullwinkel.
It has been confirmed that The Livestock Collective director and veterinarian Holly Ludeman has been nominated as a Liberal Party candidate for the newly minted Federal electoral division of Bullwinkel.

