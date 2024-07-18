Industry advocate in Liberal Party pre-selection bid

It has been confirmed that The Livestock Collective director and veterinarian Holly Ludeman has been nominated as a Liberal Party candidate for the newly minted Federal electoral division of Bullwinkel.
Ms Ludeman has been an advocate for the live export industry and she has worked tirelessly over the last six years to implement changes within the live export industry to ensure it is compliant with the regulatory Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) and maintains the highest standards of animal welfare in the world for the live export of animals.
As a vet Ms Ludeman has the expertise and experience and was central to the organisation of industry events and the Keep The Sheep campaign.
Ms Ludeman said she wanted to ensure that any government in power realised the importance of science, facts and the truth when making policy decisions that will have such a far reaching impact, especially in rural and regional WA.
"I can confirm that I have been nominated as a Liberal candidate for the seat of Bullwinkel," Ms Ludeman said.
"I've been standing up for WA and rural communities for years and I will continue to push for good policy based on evidence.
"I am very grateful to all those who have contacted me to thank me, since it was revealed I had been nominated as a candidate.
"The amount of support I have received has been overwhelming and I want to say thankyou."
The proposed Division of Bullwinkel is centred on the local government areas of the Shire of Beverley, Shire of Northam, Shire of Toodyay and Shire of York, as well as including parts of the City of Armadale, City of Gosnells, City of Kalamunda, Shire of Mundaring and City of Swan.
