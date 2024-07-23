Annual golf day attracts record numbers to support first responders

The number of golfers taking to the greens of Three Springs Golf Club grew exponentially earlier this month, with golfers of all abilities travelling from far and wide for the town's annual community golf day and auction.
A record turnout of 125 players teed off at the Three Springs Golf Club for the annual North Midlands Police Charity Golf Day on July 13.
Since the event's inception, Three Springs community and surrounding Mid West areas have consistently joined members of the golf club, St John WA North Midlands Sub Centre and Three Springs Police for the day of golf and a fundraising auction, with items donated by a large number of supporters.
St John WA volunteer of nearly 50 years and Shire of Carnamah president, Merle Isbister, said it was a great day that was well supported by the many reliable volunteers and in particular the golf club.
"The Three Springs Golf Club put in an extraordinary effort to pull the event together, the Mutter family in particular," Ms Isbister said.
Ms Isbister said the teams from the North Midlands Sub Centre, which has branches in the four towns of Three Springs, Carnamah, Coorow and Eneabba, has worked with the golf club and local police since the event's inception in 1998.
"The golf day has continued since then with all funds raised going to the North Midlands Sub Centre," she said.
"Over the years we've utilised that money to buy equipment for the sub centre, to fund the ongoing cost of automatic external defibrillators in the communities and also the replacement of the electrodes and batteries.
"And in 2019 and when it was a very dry year we used that money to provide free first aid training to the members of our community, and we have done that ever since."
Ms Isbister said at last count, as a result of the annual fundraising golf day, the sub centre has delivered 78 free first aid courses.
"We have trained 886 people in the Midwest, providing them with free first aid training," she said.
"We are providing people with a life skill and hopefully giving them the confidence to manage situations while they wait for an ambulance to come from wherever it may be coming from."
Three Springs Golf Club president David Mutter said "the clubhouse was full and busting at the seams" at the event which raised $30,000, taking the total raised over the years to more than $200,000.
Mr Mutter said he and the other 11 members of the golf club love being involved each year.
"It's the biggest field that our club has ever had hit off," Mr Mutter said.
"It's a fun day, over half of the field aren't golfers, so that's why we changed it to an Ambrose event and because it's fun numbers continue to grow.
"People are passionate about how important St John is to the community as most would have had a brush with them at some time or other."
Mr Mutter is always impressed by the amount of support the event receives year-on-year.
"The generosity of local people, businesses and organisations every year to support this event even when they're doing it tough themselves is overwhelming," he said.
"We are only a little club but every year everyone pulls together for this day, and not just from the Mid West, the event is attracting people from all over the State."
