Redekop Seed Control Unit pulverises ryegrass

The Redekop Seed Control Unit (SCU) is a useful tool in the arena of weed management, according to AFGRI Equipment Northam branch manager, Luke Siddons.
"Ryegrass is a massive problem, and its resistance to chemicals is getting very expensive," Mr Siddons said.
"Farmers have to do a lot to manage ryegrass and that's not just Australia, that's worldwide."
The unit runs on a mill system, which pulverises the seed.
Its capabilities are impressive, as it can destroy up to 98 per cent of harvestable weeds in a single pass, and reduces the need for tilling and chemical applications.
Moreover the unit, which runs on a belt system, is easy to use and has an intuitive interface.
Mr Siddons gave a brief explanation of how the Redekop SCU works.
"As it comes out the back of the header, it all gets separated; so the grain goes into the grain tank, the straw and chaff and everything comes out the back," he said.
"The straw from the chaff is separated, and the majority of the seeds go through the mills."
However, farmers who run livestock would be a bit more reticent to use this unit, as it also destroys feed for cattle and sheep.
"Most of the full croppers would go down this path, but guys who run livestock would be a bit more sceptical," Mr Siddons said.
One hugely advantageous feature the Redekop SCU has over its competitors is its guaranteed 800 hours usage.
"The mills spin in opposite directions, one goes clockwise and the other goes anti-clockwise," he said.
"Because they spin opposite ways, you can reverse them, and so you get double the use out of them.
"The other competitors, they spin the same way, so you only get one use out of them."
