Compact trade loader helps shape success

STEWART Kamman, founder and owner of Kamco Arenas, a premier horse arena builder in WA, is renowned by his clients as an unyielding operator.
With a lifetime involvement in the equine industry, it was a natural fit for him to transition into constructing horse arenas.
Mr Kamman's deep-rooted knowledge and experience have made him a trusted member of the equine community, ensuring that clients repeatedly seek his expertise.
Working with unwavering dedication and efficiency, he seems more machine than man.
Evidence of this was on show at picturesque Serpentine recently to watch Mr Kamman and his CASE Construction Equipment in action.
From show jumping to earthmoving
Beginning his career as a world-class show jumper and even winning the prestigious Bond Derby back in 1982, Mr Kamman has been involved with the equine industry his entire life.
In 1986, he entered the earthmoving industry, subsequently leaving show jumping behind.
Operating across WA's South West, Mr Kamman managed his earthmoving business for a couple of decades before transitioning to constructing small-scale horse arenas around Busselton.
The business expanded to Perth, where Kamco Arenas was born, growing into the premier builder of horse arenas in the region.
Onsite with CASE Construction Equipment.
Onsite with Kamco Arenas, Mr Kamman and his CASE B Series Compact Track Loaders (CTLs) was captured in action.
He utilises a TR340B and the newest, largest CTL on the market, the TV620B.
He was revisiting a client for arena maintenance and some landscaping - a service Mr Kamman offers exclusively to select clientele.
The equipment - a key to success
Mr Kamman purchased his first CASE machine in 2019 - the TR270, however, his initial interaction with a CASE machine dates back to when he was 16, assisting his brother with site works and digging trenches with an old-school CASE backhoe.
He had previously used CAT and New Holland machinery for his earthmoving requirements.
Regarding the difference between the brands, Mr Kamman said, "the CASE track machines are brilliant - better for final trim, better on power, and better fuel economy".
These qualities are crucial for constructing up to 22 horse arenas each year.
The machines enable Mr Kamman to undertake more projects.
"On a large arena, the TV620B saves roughly four days," he said.
"It's like a dozer, loader and skid steer all in one machine."
New additions and upgrades
The latest addition to Kamco's machinery fleet is the CASE TV620B.
"It's big," Mr Kamman said, and with an operating weight of 7620 kilograms, an engine boasting 114 horsepower, and a bucket dump height of 2770 millimetres, he is not wrong.
This new machine also features an eight-inch colour LCD display, giving the operator total control.
"It's so easy... you just go to the menu, press a button, and you can tailor it to whatever you want to do," Mr Kamman said.
"You can adjust the flow to the tracks or increase flow through the tilt ram or lift ram.
"I feel very spoilt with this machine."
The TV620B is the biggest CTL on the market, with an auxiliary hydraulic flow of 157 litres per minute, a rated operating capacity of 2812kg, and a track length on the ground of 1880mm.
This new machine means business.
Upgrading from his initial TR270 to a TR340B and subsequently adding a TV620B to his fleet, Mr Kamman also has a CX17C mini excavator to support his arena-building efforts.
As a solo operator, he brings his entire fleet to every job using a custom-built trailer he made himself to transport his CASE machinery to and from the work site.
Efficient and reliable performance
Mr Kamman has put the TV620B to the test, completing a 70 metre x 70m horse arena for the Esperance Equestrian Club.
He credits his CASE equipment with enabling him to efficiently and expertly undertake large construction projects with peace of mind.
Thanks to his partnership with McIntosh & Son, he knows he will always receive the support he needs.
The partnership - beyond machinery
Mr Kamman is the first to say he could talk about CASE all day long, but one of the primary reasons he continues to choose CASE is his experience with the McIntosh & Son dealership.
Andrew Cox from McIntosh & Son in Perth, joined the CASE team onsite with Kamco Arenas.
He even jumped into the TR340B to assist Mr Kamman, highlighting their excellent rapport.
Mr Kamman said he was very open with his machinery selection, having worked with various brands, however, with McIntosh & Son, "they don't just sell you a machine; they actually follow up".
"They call to check that everything is going well, and sometimes they even bring you a coffee just to make sure you're all good," he said.
Unlike any other machinery buying experience, Mr Kamman said any warranty issue was resolved promptly.
"Anything that goes wrong, I call up, they ask what the problem is, where I am, and someone comes out straight away," he said.
"Their main objective is to keep you working - that's how they operate."
Mr Cox values his relationship with Mr Kamman and Kamco Arenas.
"It's a pleasure to support Stewart and Kamco Arenas," Mr Cox said.
"Their commitment to quality and efficiency aligns perfectly with our values at McIntosh & Son.
"We are proud to be part of their success story."
A future with CASE
The integration of CASE Construction Equipment has not only enhanced Kamco Arenas' efficiency, but has also solidified Mr Kamman's reputation for excellence in the equine construction industry.
With the unwavering support of McIntosh & Son, he is confident that his fleet of CASE machinery will continue to drive the success and growth of his business.
As Mr Kamman looks to the future, he remains committed to delivering the highest quality arenas, with the reliability and performance of CASE equipment by his side.
