Farm Weekly
Home/News
Opinion

A tribute to WA farmers this National Farm Safety Week

By Richard Dewar, Associate, Hhg Legal Group
July 19 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Dewar, Associate, HHG Legal Group. Picture supplied.
Richard Dewar, Associate, HHG Legal Group. Picture supplied.

As a leading law firm dedicated to farmers and the communities and businesses that support them, this National Farm Safety Week, HHG Legal Group would like to pay special tribute to the many contributors, leaders and participants in the WA agricultural industry as a whole.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.