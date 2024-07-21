Department casts fishing messages in northern WA roadshow

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) Community Education team has headed north to cast key messages on recreational fishing far and wide.
After a busy time speaking with hundreds of fishers at the Kununurra Agricultural Show last week, the team is now making their way south to the Spinifex Spree Carnival in Port Hedland on July 26-27, followed by the FeNaCING festival in Karratha on August 3-4.
Community education co-ordinator Jessamy Bennett said the team was attending community festivals in the Kimberley and Pilbara to promote Western Australia's recreational fishing rules to interstate travellers and locals within the regions.
"We spoke to more than 300 fishers at the Kununurra show, mostly people visiting from interstate who may be unfamiliar with our recreational fishing rules, so it was a great opportunity to educate and promote sustainable fishing," Ms Bennett said.
"Our display aims to educate recreational fishers on WA's fishing regulations and this year we have a particular focus on licences, release weights, possession limits, marine parks, fishing for barramundi requirements, rules around filleting at sea and why fish traps are illegal.
"In Kununurra, the most frequently asked questions were about barramundi and mud crab size and possession limits, and as we make our way south, we expect the questions will change to reflect the fishing in those areas."
Ms Bennett said the team was expecting to be kept busy over the two-day Spinifex Spree based on last year when they engaged with up to 600 people on a range of topics.
"We encourage anyone with an interest in recreational fishing to come and visit us at Spinifex Spree in Port Hedland and FeNaCING in Karratha where they can chat directly to our expert staff to ensure fishing sustainability in the North Coast Region."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.