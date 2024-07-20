Special year for CWA branch at Mingenew Midwest Expo

While the Country Women's Association (CWA) celebrates 100 years in Western Australia, the Mingenew branch trails closely behind, celebrating 95 years.
The branch has been found in the home and living pavillion at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo ever since the first event in 1983.
The six members use the expo as a way of connecting with locals and fundraising money.
Each year, the branch contributes to causes supported by CWA at a State level, but also gives money to the local ambulance and fire brigade, historical society and primary school in Mingenew.
Reflecting on the longevity of the CWA, branch president Lesley Charleston said the organisation has made great contributions to the town, and women of Mingenew over the years.
"It's amazing that it's gone on this long," Ms Charleston said.
"When the CWA first started, there was nothing out there for women, it was the only thing going.
"Now there's so many options for women."
In 1929, the first goal of the newly formed CWA Mingenew-Yandanooka branch was to obtain the services of a district nurse, appointing Sister Larson in 1930 and funding her annual wage.
The ladies fundraised with weekly dances, card evenings, and catering.
Soon after, the members began to organise and fundraise for a hospital, which was completed by the District Hospital Association in 1936.
During WWII, the members made food parcels to send to troops, and established a distress fund to aid people with food, clothing and housing during the depression.
In 1946, Yandanooka members formed their own branch.
