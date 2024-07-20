Nic Mathwin joins Agvise team

Farm business advisory firm, Agvise, has strengthened its footprint in the Great Southern region with the appointment of ex-banker, Nic Mathwin.
Mr Mathwin will take his finance experience and agricultural portfolio management expertise into the senior adviser role.
Agvise founder and senior consultant, Shane Sander, said Mr Mathwin had a good understanding of the firm's business and its primary focus on large and complex Western Australian grain businesses.
"Nic was Agvise's banker during his time with ANZ so we are confident he not only shares our vision for growth, but has good insights into our track record of enhancing profitability in largescale farming operations," Mr Sander said.
"He was earmarked by ANZ as a rising star and we are very pleased to have Nic join the Agvise team.
"We know he will hit the ground running due to his background, professional experience and network."
Mr Mathwin holds a Bachelor of Commerce from The University of Western Australia with management and finance majors.
He was raised at Kojonup where his family runs a mixed farming operation.
More information: Email tonmathwin@agvise.com.au or call Nic Mathwin on 0487 003 860.
