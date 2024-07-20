Farm Weekly
Nic Mathwin joins Agvise team

July 20 2024 - 2:00pm
Nic Mathwin has joined Agwise as a senior adviser.
Nic Mathwin has joined Agwise as a senior adviser.

Farm business advisory firm, Agvise, has strengthened its footprint in the Great Southern region with the appointment of ex-banker, Nic Mathwin.

