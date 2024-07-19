Farm Weekly
Regional WA inspires two new political candidates

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
July 20 2024 - 8:00am
The Livestock Collective director and veterinarian, Holly Ludeman has nominated for preselection for the Liberal Party in the Federtaal division of Bullwinkel.
THE Federal Labor governments dismissive treatment of rural and regional Western Australia has been the driving force for two agricultural industry advocates to take the plunge into politics, throwing themselves well and truly in the deep end, nominating for Liberal Party preselection.

