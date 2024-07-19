Regional WA inspires two new political candidates

THE Federal Labor governments dismissive treatment of rural and regional Western Australia has been the driving force for two agricultural industry advocates to take the plunge into politics, throwing themselves well and truly in the deep end, nominating for Liberal Party preselection.
Well known livestock industry veterinarian and The livestock Collective director, Holly Ludeman, has nominated for Liberal Party preselection for the all new electoral division of Bullwinkel, which has a mix of both rural and urban areas within its boundaries.
Ms Ludeman is no stranger to speaking out and advocating for the livestock industry in WA and has been one of the driving forces behind the Keep The Sheep campaign.
Federal Labor's treatment of WA sheep farmers, and all related industries, in their recent rushing through of legislation to ban the live sheep export industry was the veritable last straw for Ms Ludeman.
"When Labor took out this policy they really failed to look at the science and the evidence," Ms Ludeman said.
"But more importantly they have ignored the real impact on regional communities."
She said to make matters worse they disregarded all the research and consultancy that was undertaken, and presented a support package that is not only inadequate, but insulting.
"I've been standing up for WA and rural communities for years and I will continue to push for good policy based on evidence," Ms Ludeman said.
The seat of Bullwinkel is centred on the local government areas of the Shire of Beverley, Shire of Northam, Shire of Toodyay and Shire of York, as well as including parts of the City of Armadale, City of Gosnells, City of Kalamunda, Shire of Mundaring and City of Swan.
The driving force for high profile grain producer and WAFarmers grains council immediate past president, Mic Fels is not dissimilar, calling out Federal Labor on their strong socialist stance.
Mr Fels has nominated for Liberal Party preselection in the all urban electoral division of Swan, it was announced yesterday.
Swan is currently held by Labor MP Zaneta Mascarenhas, who was elected to the Australian House of Representatives at the 2022 Australian federal election.
The division of Swan consists of: South Perth City Council, Victoria Park Town Council, part of the Belmont City Council, part of the Canning City Council, part of the Kalamunda City Council, part of the Perth City Council, and part of the Swan City Council.
"I have today put my hat in the ring for preselection in the Federal seat of Swan for the Liberals," Mr Fels said.
"I just look at how bad things have gotten in terms of governance and governments, probably because we are Labor wall to wall across mainland Australia.
"We have become so buried in the Labor ideology.
"If we have another term of Labor Federally, I hate to think how bad things are going to get."
Mr Fels pointed to issues like the industrial relations policy and the situation with the unions in the Eastern States.
He said he could no longer ignore it and with his experience, knowledge and skills, he was driven to take action and try to turn the tide.
The East - West divide has always been a contentious political issue and Mr Fels said the stark reality that WA accounted for nearly half of Australia's grain industry as well as the boost the mining sector brought to the national economy, yet was ignored was the result of poor policies formulated by bad politicians.
"The Labor government has a socialist agenda," Mr Fels said.
"They don't pretend they are not socialists, they are happy to admit they call themselves socialists and people should really look that up and see what that means."
He said with three teenagers approaching adulthood he had been motivated by the fact he had experienced growing up and living in a free market economy, whereas the socialist leanings of Labor would have not only massive economic consequences but it was damaging to international trade and policy.
"It is sycophantic in terms of foreign relationships," Mr Fels said.
"They are a bunch of ideologs.
"We need real humans in there."
Mr Fels chose the electoral division of Swan not only because he has a home there but also because he wanted to make a change for the better and not run against someone that was doing a good job.
"I do not want to replace a good candidate, I want to replace a bad one," Mr Fels said.
"I really do intend to hopefully help win the government back after only one term of Labor, by winning a marginal seat back for the Liberals.
"Also, if I were to get into government, I hope to play a role in sorting things out.
"My Perth home is in the Swan electorate.
"Swan is a beautiful place and really is like a country community.
"It also has a high population of people that either own a small business, or work in one, and I am business person and advocate for small business.
"I have a deep affiliation for the electorate."
Mr Fels said he was all in and it was the only way he could be.
"It was either give up or give 100 per cent," Mr Fels said.
"I don't have a plan B, I am in it to win it."
Swan and Bullwinkel share parts of the City of Swan and City of Kalamunda within their boundaries so if Mr Fels and Ms Ludeman are successful in their preselection their candidacy would be for neighbouring seats.
