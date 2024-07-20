Opportunity to breathe like back into Dymesbury Lodge

Welcome to 789 Chester Pass Road, Wilyung, famously known as Dymesbury Lodge.
Once a vibrant hub for celebrations and gatherings, this property is now a canvas waiting for an entrepreneurial touch to restore it to its former glory.
Imagine the potential and possibilities are within this charming function centre, ready to be revived and brought back to life.
Dymesbury Lodge has three distinct function areas, each with its own unique charm and ambiance.
These versatile spaces are perfect for a wide range of events, from intimate weddings to large corporate gatherings.
With a bit of vision and creativity, you can transform these areas into stunning venues that will attract clients and guests from near and far.
At the heart of Dymesbury Lodge is the inviting cafe area.
This space is ideal for establishing a daily coffee shop that will perfectly complement the function venues.
Picture a bustling cafe where the scent of freshly brewed coffee fills the air, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for visitors and event attendees alike.
The cafe can serve as a cosy spot for guests to relax and unwind, adding an extra layer of appeal to the property.
One of the most striking features of Dymesbury Lodge is the large granite boulders scattered across the landscape.
These natural formations add a unique and rugged beauty to the property, providing stunning backdrops for photographs and a sense of timeless elegance.
The boulders can also be incorporated into the landscaping to create serene outdoor spaces that enhance the overall appeal of the venue.
Although currently not operational, Dymesbury Lodge is a hidden gem with immense potential.
With the right entrepreneurial spirit, this property can once again become a sought-after destination for events and gatherings.
The bones of a successful function centre are already in place, waiting for someone with the vision and passion to breathe new life into it.
Situated on Chester Pass Road in the peaceful community of Willyung/King River, Dymesbury Lodge offers both convenience and tranquillity.
It's easily accessible, yet feels like a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
This prime location, combined with the property's unique features and potential, makes it an exciting opportunity for any entrepreneur looking to invest in a function centre with character and charm.
In summary, Dymesbury Lodge is a property brimming with potential.
With three distinct function areas, a charming cafe space, and the natural beauty of granite boulders, it's an ideal canvas for an entrepreneurial spirit to restore and rejuvenate.
Take the reins and bring Dymesbury Lodge back to life, creating a premier destination for memorable events in the Great Southern region.
Contact Neels Delport at Elders Real Estate, Albany on 0450 451 401.
