Cantabilling Springs is a gem in a region known for rich agricultural heritage

The Hill River region, known for its rich agricultural heritage and productive landscapes, now has yet another gem on offer - Cantabilling Springs.
Located 25 kilometres east of Jurien Bay at the intersection of Black Arrow and Cantabilling Roads, this property embodies the essence of sustainable and productive farming.
Cantabilling Springs is now presented to the market as a premier example of well-managed, high yield cropping land.
Situated in an above-average rainfall zone, Cantabilling Springs spans highly productive gravel loam and clay loam soils, ideal for both cropping and livestock farming.
The property has a 57,100 kilolitre water licence for domestic and stock use, sourced from its namesake - Cantabilling Springs.
This series of endless natural soaks provides a consistent water supply, underpinned by an aquifer that retains more than 90 per cent of its water allocation, offering substantial opportunities for future agricultural development.
The current farming operations at Cantabilling Springs include running up to 6000 sheep and cropping between 500 and 600 hectares annually.
A blend of conservative farming practices and state-of-the-art facilities ensures the sustainability and productivity of this property.
The property offers exceptional living conditions.
The renovated main homestead features four bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, designed to combine modern amenities with pastoral charm.
Highlights include an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with integrated appliances, a study nook and a new bathroom and laundry room.
Complementing the main residence is a well-set-up Colorbond studio and a large garage capable of housing four vehicles.
A manager's cottage with four bedrooms and one bathroom is to the north, providing comfortable accommodation for onsite management.
Cantabilling Springs is home to a robust array of farm infrastructure including a 30 metre x 10m machinery storage and workshop shed constructed from steel, iron and concrete, stands ready to support various agricultural activities.
Four new 2900-bushell DE Engineering silos further enhance the property's storage capacity.
With 22 main paddocks and two holding paddocks, all meticulously fenced with 7-90-30 Ringlock and steel posts, accessibility and livestock management are streamlined through excellent laneway systems.
The property is near the progressive communities of Badgingarra and Moora, ensuring access to essential businesses, education and sporting services.
The warm summers and moderate winters, with an average annual rainfall of 500 to 600 millimetres, provide a conducive environment for farming activities.
For those seeking a property that combines modern amenities with unparalleled agricultural potential, Cantabilling Springs stands as a beacon of opportunity with its robust infrastructure, sustainable farming practices and superb living conditions, this property is poised to offer both immediate and long-term returns.
For more detailed information, prospective buyers can access a full information memorandum through exclusive agent Terry Norrish from Nutrien Harcourts WA on 0429 471 219.
