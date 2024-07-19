Landmark contract with RFDS to advance aeromedical services

The State Government has allocated $800 million to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS WA) in a 10 year contract designed to expand its services.
Minister for Health Amber-Jade Sanderson said the contract aims to modernise and streamline the State's aeromedical services to care for more country patients, more effectively.
"We are investing more than $800 million into an agreement that has been developed with
Western Australians front of mind," Ms Sanderson said.
"We want to ensure care will be available to them when and where they need it most," she said.
The significant investment will add on 21 full-time frontline staff members including doctors, nurses, and pilots, and will provide increased capacity at the Kalgoorlie and Port Hedland bases.
Building upon existing partnerships with WA Country Health Service (WACHS) and St John
Ambulance WA, the modernised agreement also prioritises the sharing of data and resources between agencies to improve response capabilities and performance.
Under this arrangement, specialist medical and nursing staff from WACHS will work with
operations staff from transport providers and use real-time data to coordinate patient transfers more effectively.
RFDS WA and WACHS currently work together to coordinate more than 7,500 inter-hospital
patient transfers each year.
It is expected the State Government's State Health Operations Centre (SHOC) will further
enable enhanced patient transfers supporting service delivery.
"Royal Flying Doctor Service WA plays an important role in supporting the delivery of care to
country communities - this contract enshrines the need for those services to be delivered in
partnership with the rest of the health system," Ms Sanderson said.
