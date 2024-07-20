Kulin Bush Races connects with Wheatbelt internet provider

The highly-anticipated Kulin Bush Races has secured a three-year naming rights deal with CRISP Wireless, an internet provider based in Narrogin.
The collaboration will now see the event officially titled the CRISP Wireless Kulin Bush Races until 2026.
Now in its 29th year, the Kulin Bush Races is renowned for putting on a weekend filled with fun for the whole family.
CRISP Wireless has been a sponsor of the event for the past three years, and has now stepped up their collaboration with the Bush Races underscoring a shared commitment to enhanced connectivity across the community.
From 1500 attendees in its first year, the Kulin Bush Races now welcomes more than 4000 race goers each year, and is run by more than 250 volunteers from Kulin and surrounds.
Bush Races chairman Tom Murphy said the event was more than just about racing, but was full of fun, entertainment and camaraderie.
"We are thrilled to welcome CRISP Wireless as our naming rights partner," Mr Murphy said.
"Supporting rural communities is a value that our event and CRISP Wireless share, making our partnership a natural choice.
"Our sponsors over the past 29 years have been instrumental in our tremendous success.
"We look forward to a successful partnership and an unforgettable event," he said.
As part of this partnership, CRISP Wireless will play a pivotal role in supporting the infrastructure and operations of the event, ensuring that all food and beverage outlets stay connected throughout the whole.
CRISP Wireless chairwoman Maree Gooch said she was thrilled to partner with the event.
"At CRISP Wireless, we are passionate about supporting the local communities across our 80,000 square kilometre coverage area, through investment of initiatives that bring the community together," Ms Gooch said.
"2024 is the third year CRISP Wireless has partnered with the Kulin Bush Races supplying fast and reliable internet on site, and we look forward to the ongoing partnership," she said.
Since its humble beginnings, the Kulin Bush Races has contributed over $1.8 million from the event's proceeds back into the Kulin community by supporting local initiatives and projects.
The CRISP Wireless Kulin Bush Races is an event that was inspired in 1995 by the local community to promote the town and region, through encouraging tourism, to ensure that Kulin and surrounding districts remained viable.
The CRISP Wireless Kulin Bush Races will be held between September 27-29.
