Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA duo recognised at annual Apple and Pear Australia awards event

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
July 21 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seeing Bravo apples in the shops has been a career highlight for researcher Steele Jacob. Photo by Apple and Pear Australia Limited.
Seeing Bravo apples in the shops has been a career highlight for researcher Steele Jacob. Photo by Apple and Pear Australia Limited.

Two WA people have been honoured at the 2024 Apple and Pear Australia Limited's (APAL) Awards for Excellence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.