WA duo recognised at annual Apple and Pear Australia awards event

Two WA people have been honoured at the 2024 Apple and Pear Australia Limited's (APAL) Awards for Excellence.
Joy Jarvis, Prime Organics, received the Women in Horticulture award, while Steele Jacob, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, received the Research and Development Provider of the Year award.
They receive their awards at an event preceding the industry's premier annual event, the APAL Industry Forum.
Kevin Saunders, Victoria, received the Lifetime Achievement award, while Noel Mason, South Australia won the Grower of the Year award, Blake Reeve, Tasmania, the Industry Rising Star award and Emily Shipway, South Australia, received the Agritourism award.
An additional honour went to Ross Wilson, AgFirst New Zealand, for his longstanding contribution to the Australian apple and pear industry over many years, including his involvement in the Future Orchards program, delivered by APAL.
"Congratulations to each of our deserving 2024 APAL Awards for Excellence recipients," said APAL chief executive officer Phil Turnbull.
"This year, we have honoured several individuals who have demonstrated decades of commitment to our industry, including Kevin Sanders, a true pioneer in the advancement of apples and pears and this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
"Joy Jarvis received the Women in Horticulture award after dedicating over 50 years to the pome fruit industry, with a keen focus on mentoring and supporting other women in the industry."
The APAL Awards for Excellence recognise the outstanding achievements of our industry's most successful growers, researchers, people and businesses working across the pome fruit industry.
Each year, nominations for the APAL Awards for Excellence are sought from all apple and pear growing regions across Australia.
